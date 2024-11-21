Marketing & Media TV
    Adtopia expands network reach

    Issued by Adtopia
    21 Nov 2024
    21 Nov 2024
    Adtopia, the exclusive representative for community TV stations in South Africa, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with three prominent DStv channels: Ignition, Home Channel, and Business Day TV.
    Adtopia expands network reach

    This move significantly enhances Adtopia’s footprint in the TV advertising market, bringing the total reach of its network to an impressive 13 million viewers (TAMS Sep-Oct ’24).

    With this partnership, Adtopia now boasts coverage of 49% of Pay and 33% of National TV Viewers. This expansion not only amplifies the company’s ability to deliver targeted and effective advertising solutions but also reinforces its commitment to supporting community television and its diverse audience.

    "We are thrilled to bring Ignition, Home Channel, and Business Day TV into the Adtopia network," said Justin Hardman, commercial director at Adtopia. "This move is a testament to our commitment to providing advertisers with exceptional sales solutions across a variety of target markets and content options. We anticipate this growth will unlock exciting new possibilities for our clients and partners."

    Gary Alfonso, commercial director of TV at Arena Holdings, the owner of the channels said: “TV spot sales is a numbers-driven game. So it makes sense to work with other channels and sales partners to create attractive bulk deals that will bring in advertisers and revenue we might not have secured individually, as well as add incredible value to clients trying to reach wider audiences.”

    The addition of these channels allows Adtopia to offer a broader array of content, from automotive and lifestyle programming to business news and analysis, ensuring that advertisers can engage with their target audiences more effectively.

    Adtopia is excited to introduce new advertising packages, specifically designed to maximise reach and impact. The Homegrown, Housewives, and Alcohol packages provide targeted solutions, allowing advertisers to efficiently connect with specific demographics and enhance their advertising strategies.

    Marco Montanari, managing director of Adtopia, added, "We are overwhelmed by the early support of our business and believe with the addition of the three channels, we will be able to appeal to a broader client base and deliver on expectations as always. We will continue to build the network in the coming months and look forward to what the future holds for Adtopia."

    For more information, please contact: Justin Hardman, commercial director,

    az.oc.aipotda@selas
    www.adtopia.co.za

    About Adtopia

    Adtopia is the exclusive advertising representative for community TV stations across South Africa. With a robust network and a commitment to excellence, Adtopia connects advertisers with a diverse and engaged audience, offering innovative and impactful advertising solutions.

    About Arena Holdings

    Arena Holdings is one of Africa’s largest multi-platform English-language media, entertainment and news publishers in Africa. Titles include Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald, Sowetan and Daily Dispatch, as well as online platforms such as TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE, BusinessLIVE, DispatchLIVE and HeraldLIVE. The company’s wholly owned TV channels include Business Day TV, Ignition and The Home Channel.

    Other interests include B2B and B2C publishing, and events business and a music company.

    CONTACT DETAILS:
    Gary Alfonso
    T: (011) 280 3000
    E: acirfa.anera@gosnofla

    Read more: Business Day, Sowetan, Financial Mail, Sunday Times, Gary Alfonso, Daily Dispatch, Marco Montanari, Arena Holdings
