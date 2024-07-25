Inaugural Rands Holidae Festival set to take place Promised Land in Paarl

Owned by Mshayi and Mfundo Mbeki, the Promised Land is a 100% Black-owned 130-hectare farm that will host an estimated 10,000 festival reveller’s over three days. Mshayi shared, “We are thrilled to host the Rands Holidae Festival at the Promised Land this year. Our goal is to create a unique and unforgettable experience that celebrates music, culture, and community. We have carefully curated a line-up that spans various genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy”.
To this, Mfundo shared, “The Rands Holidae Festival represents the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that we want to showcase to the world. We’re excited to welcome thousands of festival goers to this beautiful location for jam-packed three days of music, adventure, culture, and togetherness.”
The Rands Holidae Festival will feature three vibrant stages:
Music lovers can look forward to an eclectic mix of genres including House Music, Gqom, AmaPiano, Deep House, Afro Soul, and Gospel as part of our Soulful Sunday segment, and a special throwback edition for the "Waar Was Jy" generation, featuring 90's R&B, and Kwaito.
Beyond the music, the festival offers a range of activities to enhance your experience, including wine tasting, gaming, cooking classes, and an outdoor bioscope.
Tickets are available at www.webtickets.co.za