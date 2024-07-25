Inaugural Rands Holidae Festival set to take place Promised Land in Paarl

The inaugural Rands Holidae Festival is set to take place from 29 November - 1 December 2024 at the Promised Land farm in Paarl.

Image supplied

Owned by Mshayi and Mfundo Mbeki, the Promised Land is a 100% Black-owned 130-hectare farm that will host an estimated 10,000 festival reveller’s over three days. Mshayi shared, “We are thrilled to host the Rands Holidae Festival at the Promised Land this year. Our goal is to create a unique and unforgettable experience that celebrates music, culture, and community. We have carefully curated a line-up that spans various genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy”.

To this, Mfundo shared, “The Rands Holidae Festival represents the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that we want to showcase to the world. We’re excited to welcome thousands of festival goers to this beautiful location for jam-packed three days of music, adventure, culture, and togetherness.”

What to expect

The Rands Holidae Festival will feature three vibrant stages:



Valley of Hope



Exodus Stage

