Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jimmy Nevis to perform at Totalsports Women's Race Cape Town

    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    Jimmy Nevis is set to entertain thousands of women in Cape Town on Women's Day, 9 August 2024, as they take on the Totalsports Women’s Race (5km or 10km) in support of PinkDrive.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    South African singer-songwriter Jimmy Nevis will perform for thousands of women in Cape Town on Friday, 9 August 2024, as they take on the Totalsports Women’s Race (5km or 10km) in support of PinkDrive.

    The Totalsports Women's Race is a mass participation, women's only road race that take place across three major cities (Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg) and caters to both social runners and elite athletes.

    It is a celebration of women's strength and empowerment, providing a platform for women from all backgrounds to come together and participate in a high-energy, caring environment in support of PinkDrive.

    “The Totalsports Women’s Race is a fun event, and I love that it supports women,” says Nevis. “As someone who enjoys running, I’ve participated in this race before and even performed at it a few years back. I believe it’s especially important, as a man, to support initiatives that empower women. Coming from a family of strong women and having my business run by strong women, showing support is a very natural part of who I am.”

    In closing Nevis adds: "As for my performance on the day, all I can say is that it's going to be uplifting and fun—we want to keep people dancing!"

    For more, go to www.totalsportswomensrace.co.za

    Read more: Women's Day, PinkDrive, Jimmy Nevis
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    Source:
    Rio Tinto teams up with PinkDrive for community health screenings
    10 Jul 2024
    Violet Watson, compliance manager at Verto
    #InternationalWomensDay: Refuse to be intimidated - Violet Watson, Verto
     8 Mar 2024
    Unity On The Square returns to Cape Town CBD this December
    Unity On The Square returns to Cape Town CBD this December
    3 Nov 2023
    Nicci Boutiques is donating 10% of proceeds to PinkDrive during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    Nicci Boutiques is donating 10% of proceeds to PinkDrive during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    2 Oct 2023
    Clover partners with PinkDrive to drive breast cancer awareness
    Clover partners with PinkDrive to drive breast cancer awareness
    28 Sep 2023
    Women of 1956 should inspire us to complete the work they started
    Heineken South AfricaWomen of 1956 should inspire us to complete the work they started
    8 Aug 2023
    Galaxy KDay School Stars - from the school hall to the Cape's biggest music festival!
    Primedia BroadcastingGalaxy KDay School Stars - from the school hall to the Cape's biggest music festival!
    24 Jan 2023
    Image by Mark Breetzke: Sipho Mabuse rocking De Waal Park
    Concerts in the Park: How a leftover pocket between reservoirs became a music hub
     29 Nov 2022
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz