Jimmy Nevis to perform at Totalsports Women's Race Cape Town

Jimmy Nevis is set to entertain thousands of women in Cape Town on Women's Day, 9 August 2024, as they take on the Totalsports Women’s Race (5km or 10km) in support of PinkDrive.

Image supplied

South African singer-songwriter Jimmy Nevis will perform for thousands of women in Cape Town on Friday, 9 August 2024, as they take on the Totalsports Women’s Race (5km or 10km) in support of PinkDrive.

The Totalsports Women's Race is a mass participation, women's only road race that take place across three major cities (Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg) and caters to both social runners and elite athletes.

It is a celebration of women's strength and empowerment, providing a platform for women from all backgrounds to come together and participate in a high-energy, caring environment in support of PinkDrive.

“The Totalsports Women’s Race is a fun event, and I love that it supports women,” says Nevis. “As someone who enjoys running, I’ve participated in this race before and even performed at it a few years back. I believe it’s especially important, as a man, to support initiatives that empower women. Coming from a family of strong women and having my business run by strong women, showing support is a very natural part of who I am.”

In closing Nevis adds: "As for my performance on the day, all I can say is that it's going to be uplifting and fun—we want to keep people dancing!"

For more, go to www.totalsportswomensrace.co.za