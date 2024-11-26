Fleet telematics evolution must be holistic

Fleet management systems adoption in South Africa is accelerating, contributing to safer roads. To keep up with rapidly evolving technology in telematics, fleet operators are encouraged to view their systems through a more holistic lens.

According to the Fleet Management in South Africa 2024 report, the country’s fleet telematics market penetration rate is estimated to rise from 41.5% in 2021 to 68% of the total population of fleet vehicles by 2026.

In volume, this growth represents an increase from two million fleet telematics units used at the end of 2021 to 3.6 million by 2026, a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 12.6%.

As telematics adoption accelerates, so must regular training on the fast-changing data landscape, tools and functionalities that power these systems.

Fleet managers can benefit from assessing, acquiring and using their telematics systems based on five broad feature categories:

1. Driver wellbeing features

A combination of wearable, AI-driven fatigue detection and wellness programs integrated with telematics can support driver well-being by monitoring vitals, like blood pressure.

Additionally, cameras and sensors can alert drivers to take breaks when needed, helping prevent fatigue-related accidents.

2. Safety features

Road safety must consider all users, not just drivers. While excellent on-board safety devices such as airbags and rollbars might protect drivers, other motorists and pedestrians may not be as lucky.

Some of the stricter road safety advocates argue that ‘road accident’ is a misleading term and by correcting key behaviours, the vast majority of fatal crashes can be prevented.

For instance, by considering ignition interlocks, touch-based alcohol sensors alcohol and drowsiness monitoring systems, such as driver monitoring and eye-tracking, operators can immediately improve safety outcomes.

3. Time management features

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning systems (ML) can analyse historical and real-time data instantly.

Through complex calculations, these systems can generate more efficient dynamic routing alternatives for operators, based on a rapidly expanding data set, such as accidents and social unrest.

4. Data management features

Combining global positioning systems (GPS) with onboard diagnostics like fuel and tyre pressure, operators can gain access to an accurate, data-driven strategy that informs every part of the business.

5. Vehicle maintenance features

Connecting telematics devices to the vehicles CANBUS and ECU serves to constantly monitor and proactively report on issues related to vehicle performance and condition.

Being connected to the Internet-of-things (IoT)-)-enabled public infrastructure, vehicle data integrates with broader telematics data to achieve more precise maintenance planning, predicting needs before issues arise.

Monitoring fuel consumption assists in identifying issues like driver behaviour or inefficient routes, ultimately reducing costs.

As telematics technology changes and some components become obsolete - improvements will continue to support these core functionality.