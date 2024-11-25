King Shaka Airport boosts regional connections with expanded flight network

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has announced key updates to the flight network at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA), enhancing its role as a vital hub for both regional and international travel. These developments are part of the airport’s efforts to recover and boost passenger traffic following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As travel demand increases for the upcoming peak season, King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) is enhancing its flight network with new and expanded services.

Strengthening new regional routes

The newly introduced Durban–Gaborone (Botswana) route now operates three times a week, enhancing regional connectivity. Additionally, the Durban–Lusaka (Zambia) route has been expanded to two weekly flights, while the Durban–Harare (Zimbabwe) route now operates seven times a week.

These improvements underscore KSIA’s commitment to strengthening travel and trade opportunities across Southern Africa.

KSIA continues to serve as a vital link between Durban and global markets. The Durban–Dubai route operates seven times a week, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Furthermore, partnerships with leading carriers such as Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways have increased capacity, driving growth in international passenger traffic.

Optimising domestic connectivity

The airport plays a vital role in domestic travel, with key routes like Durban–Johannesburg and Durban–Cape Town. Recent adjustments to flight frequencies are designed to optimise capacity and enhance operational efficiency, further strengthening the airport’s role in local connectivity.

King Shaka International Airport is also on a strong recovery trajectory, with international traffic growing by 2.6% year-on-year in 2024.

The airport has reached 79% of its pre-Covid traffic levels, reflecting the resilience of Durban’s tourism and business sectors. International travel remains a key driver of this recovery, highlighting the region’s robust rebound in the post-pandemic era.

Expanding networks

KSIA has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its route network and enhancing air connectivity, with a particular focus on Africa.

The airport emphasises that strategic partnerships with airlines and stakeholders will remain key to positioning KSIA as a leader in aviation excellence.

Nkosinathi Myataza, Airports Company South Africa’s regional general manager for Cluster 3, expressed his enthusiasm about the airport’s progress saying: "These new routes and expanded frequencies are a testament to the hard work of our team and partners in recovering and growing air connectivity. We are committed to providing world-class services and fostering economic growth in our region."