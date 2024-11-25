Logistics Shipping
    Durban Port achieves major milestone with Höegh Aurora's berthing

    25 Nov 2024
    25 Nov 2024
    The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has reached a new milestone with the on-time and seamless berthing of the Höegh Aurora, the world’s newly crowned largest car carrier, on her maiden voyage at the Port of Durban.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    This achievement, made possible by the port’s new fleet of state-of-the-art tugs, underscores TNPA’s commitment to enabling volume recovery and operational efficiency.

    The vessel, known for its advanced green energy solutions, also marks a new era in sustainable shipping.

    “The on-time berthing of the Höegh Aurora demonstrates our responsiveness to ensuring volumes are efficiently handled at our port. This operational milestone also highlights the impact of our new tug fleet.

    "These tugs represent a significant enhancement to our marine services, enabling us to meet the demands of global shipping with efficiency, reliability and sustainability," says Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi, TNPA port manager at the Port of Durban.

    Driving collaboration and efficiency

    As part of the ongoing turnaround plan, the Port of Durban continues to collaborate with terminal operators and customers to enable volume recovery, and operational efficiency, and ensure fit-for-purpose infrastructure.

    Durban’s successful berthing of the Höegh Aurora highlights the port’s ability to accommodate the world’s largest and most advanced vessels, solidifying its position as a key hub for global maritime trade.

