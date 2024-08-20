TNPA enhances Durban port efficiency with five new tugboats

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has advanced its R1bn investment in marine assets with the addition of five new tugboats at the Port of Durban. This addition, part of TNPA's Marine Fleet Renewal Programme, aims to enhance shipping operations and support South Africa’s economic growth. The tugboats were officially launched during a recent christening ceremony at the port.

From left to right: TNPA chairperson Tshokolo Nchocho; Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips; KwaZulu-Natal Premier Arthur Thamsanqa Ntuli; Transnet chairperson Andile Sangqu; Transnet COO Lekau Letsaolo; eThekwini municipality economic development, tourism and environment affairs chairperson Thembubuhle Ntuli; TNPA acting CE Phyllis Difeto; and Damen Shipyards Cape Town director Sefale Montsi.

This tugboat acquisition entails a total of seven tugs, with two allocated to the Port of East London and is scheduled to be unveiled at a launch, naming and christening ceremony in East London in September 2024. This brings TNPA’s tugboat complement to a total of 38 across its eight commercial seaports, with the Port of Durban boasting the highest number of 14 tugs.

Tugboats essential for port services

These assets are critical for delivering marine services and various port services such as pilotage, towage, firefighting, marine search and rescue as well as waterside pollution combat.

During the christening ceremony, Transnet board chairperson, Andile Sangqu highlighted the significance of investing in marine assets: “The procurement of this fleet demonstrates Transnet’s commitment to fully realising the Recovery Plan.

"We are now approaching 12 months of the 18-month cycle and can see improvement in the agility of executing strategic projects, which will enhance the organisation's competitiveness. Meeting the objectives of the Marine Fleet Renewal Programme coupled with a skilled workforce will catapult our responsiveness to meeting global shipping demands.”

Durban port’s readiness enhanced

As the busiest port in sub-Saharan Africa, the additional fleet will enable the Port of Durban’s readiness to respond with on-demand craft in the safe navigation of vessels within the port.

With a bollard pull of 60 tonnes, the tugs delivered by Damen Shipyards Cape Town feature the latest hull design and propulsion system consisting of diesel engines fitted with Azimuth Stern Drive. These comply with the International Maritime Organisation’s Tier III environmental standards. This makes the tugs fully capable of handling larger vessels that call at South Africa’s premier container port.

"We are proud to deliver these five cutting-edge Damen ASD tugboats to the Port of Durban, in partnership with Transnet National Ports Authority. Equipped with Damen's internet-of-things Triton solution, these tugs are game-changers for operational efficiency and safety.

"This collaboration will drive modernisation and set new standards for the maritime sector. We are excited to continue working with TNPA to shape the future of South Africa’s ports,” said Sefale Montsi, the director of Damen Shipyards Cape Town.

The tugs will be integrated into commercial shipping operations this week at the Port of Durban.