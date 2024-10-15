Marketing & Media OOH
    Effective creativity, new technology, drives the impact of OOH on the European continent

    15 Oct 2024
    15 Oct 2024
    An increased emphasis on effective creativity has seen Europe’s Out of Home (OOH) revenue overtake North America’s OOH revenue.
    &quot;Out of Home may be the world's oldest medium, but we know very well that it can't stand still, says WOO president Tom Goddard (Image supplied)
    "Out of Home may be the world's oldest medium, but we know very well that it can't stand still, says WOO president Tom Goddard (Image supplied)

    Effective creativity, in concert with new technology, is driving the impact of OOH on the European continent.

    It is one of the main themes of the World Out of Home Organization's first in-person European Regional Forum in Milan from November 4-6.

    Making the medium stand out

    "Out of Home may be the world's oldest medium," says WOO president Tom Goddard, "but we know very well that it can't stand still.

    “Europe, with Forum venue Italy an outstanding example, is responding to the challenges of a difficult global economy and geopolitical backdrop by generating the kind of creative impact that makes the medium stand out in a crowded and increasingly vanilla marketplace."

    Among the speakers addressing creativity and effective advertising are Talon head of effectiveness Emily Alcorn, Orlando Wood from leading ad measurement specialist System 1 and WOO creative advisor Dino Burbidge.

    Moleskine brand & communication creative officer Anna Meneguzzo, a former creative director of Leo Burnett in Italy, will give her unique perspective on creativity in OOH.

    Exponential growth of retail media

    A further theme of the Milan Europe Forum is the exponential growth of retail media, forecast to reach 20% of global adspend in the next few years.

    Alight Media founder and CEO Matthew Dearden, a former president of WOO, will be among the speakers exploring the opportunities for OOH ion the burgeoning field of retail media.

    Milan Europe Forum

    The Milan Europe Forum will also examine:

    • Sustainability concerns in Europe

    • Diversity – how OOH is responding

    • Audience Measurement evolution – still front and centre for OOH

    • Driving genuine and verifiable ROI for advertisers

    • Automation and making OOH easier to buy

    • The impact of current and potential industry consolidation in Europe.

    WOO Milan is an opportunity to stay abreast of the developments transforming the global OOH industry.

