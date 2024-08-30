Exclusive: Nissan finally gives Patrol full flagship status

Here’s the bad news: the new model of Nissan's iconic Patrol is under evaluation for potential introduction in South Africa, with a right-hand drive version slated for release in Australia 2026. The good news is that the new Patrol finally claims its spot at the top of the Nissan product line with bold new styling and the model’s biggest package update yet.

The Y63 Nissan Patrol is the biggest update yet

During the global launch in Abu Dhabi, Nissan highlighted the extensive testing that has gone into ensuring the Patrol's durability and performance.

"This car has gone through 100,000km of multi-terrain and engine testing," proclaimed Abdulilah Wazi, marketing, product, and customer experience director at Nissan Middle East.

He added that the testing included 50,000km specifically on high-performance components such as the transmission and suspension.

The new Patrol's design has also been meticulously crafted to honour its heritage while incorporating modern elements.

According to Ken Lee, senior design director from Nissan's Global Design Centre in Japan, "We really have to work hard and do this justice to do the next generation.”

We understood that the new Patrol has to be unmistakably Patrol...

The design blends the traditional robust silhouette with sophisticated details, making it equally at home in extreme terrains and in front of a five-star hotel.

Flagship performance

In terms of performance, the new Patrol inherits the power mill design from the GTR and the new 3,5l V6 twin turbo engine offering 317kW, with 560Nm of torque delivered through a nine-speed automatic transmission, along with advanced technology like intelligent dynamic suspension.

Nissan says that this helps the car not only perform well on highways but also excel in off-road conditions.

The engine is the torque-optimised sibling to the Nissan Z – which gets a speed-oriented tune – and benefits from the turbo oil delivery tech developed in the GT-R and now keeps the new turbines on the Patrol operate in extreme angles.

The new Patrol has been designed and engineered with the Middle Eastern market in mind.

It has undergone extensive testing in the harsh desert conditions of the region, and it comes with a range of features that are specifically designed for this market.

However, Nissan is confident that the Patrol will also appeal to customers in other markets, including South Africa.

Designed to lead

The design of the new Patrol is a careful balance of heritage and modernity.

The iconic double C-shaped headlights and the powerful front grille are instantly recognisable as Patrol design cues, while the sculpted surfaces and muscular body lines give the car a modern and sophisticated look.

We tried very hard to identify what are the elements that people can identify, so that is the overall theme.

The interior is just as impressive, designed with first-class materials and equipped with the latest technology.

Nissan is deepening its relationship with Google with an infotainment system built on Google Automotive driving the dual 12.3in TFT displays.

There’s also wireless connectivity for Nissan Connect 2.0, and Nissan’s “Propilot” advanced driver assistance systems.

Additionally, the Patrol now includes innovative features such as infrared biometric sensors that enhance passenger comfort by automatically adjusting the climate control based on body temperatures.

Claiming its rightful place

It’s been a long time coming, but the dominance of the SUV has finally forced Nissan’s hand to beef up the Patrol package and make it the flagship.

Patrol can now also finally compete across various categories with the likes of the Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and hold its own.

This is something the Nissan hasn’t been able to do since South Africa achieved its freedom.

Some hardcore fans may bemoan the lack of V8 grunt, but Nissan has finally moved the premier 4x4 with the times.