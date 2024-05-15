Hyundai path to future paved with hydrogen, software, and digital twins

President and CEO Jaehoon Chang

These SDVs represent a new era in automotive technology, where software, rather than hardware, takes the lead.

Hyundai's SDV Pace Car, a key component of this strategy, is the company’s test bed to showcase the potential of AI and software to transform mobility.

Hyundai's approach involves integrating software development methods directly into vehicle production, creating hardware that collects and processes data from both the vehicle's interior and exterior.

This data is crucial for enhancing the overall vehicle interface, allowing for real-time updates and improvements.

The Korean carmaker is also building a robust data infrastructure to connect SDV devices with fleets, logistics, and urban transport systems for a seamless flow of information across various platforms.

AI, because of course there is

One of the standout features of the strategy is the use of AI and digital twin technology to manage real-time traffic conditions and vehicle operations.

This integration promises to enhance safety and reliability, particularly in connected services.

Additionally, Hyundai is focusing on cybersecurity, ensuring that the increasing connectivity of vehicles does not compromise user safety.

But the company isn’t keeping this tech to itself, by offering a third-party software developer kit (SDK) and an open app market, Hyundai is inviting IT developers and mobility service providers to create new services using its data infrastructure.

This collaborative approach is expected to accelerate the development of a future mobility ecosystem centred around new software platforms.

New platform

In terms of vehicle architecture, there is a new Zonal Electric-Electronic (E/E) system based on a high-performance vehicle computer (HPVC).

This architecture simplifies the vehicle's structure, reducing development time and costs while increasing the flexibility of software updates and increasing the speed of deployment.

The company is taking the software platform further by developing a next-generation Digital Cockpit with advanced UX/UI designs, aiming to make the vehicle interface more intuitive and user-friendly.

By 2026, Hyundai plans to roll out an advanced infotainment system based on the Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) across its vehicle lineup.

This will debut on the SDV Pace Car, which is set to launch in the second half of 2026.

The age oof autonomy

While Elon Musk has failed to deliver on his promises to bring the self-driving car to the consumer market, the Korean brand is looking to expand its reach into the autonomous vehicle market.

The company is launching a foundry business to sell autonomous vehicles to global software technology companies.

This venture leverages Hyundai's expertise in hardware development and manufacturing, aiming to establish itself as a global leader in autonomous driving technology.

The company is developing a robust system to collect autonomous driving data and continuously train AI models, ensuring that its vehicles can safely navigate any situation.

President and CEO Jaehoon Chang was also proud to announce that the company is also working on a deep learning model that integrates perception, judgment, and control, scalable from Level 2+ to Level 4 autonomous driving.

Hydrogen play

Most surprisingly, especially after selling over 20,000 EVs globally in August, Hyundai announced that it is launching a hydrogen value chain business brand, HTWO.

This entity will manage its expanding its fuel cell system lineup which will include a wide range of applications, from trains and ships to advanced air mobility.

The company is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2045, with hydrogen playing a central role in its energy strategy.

Through initiatives like the HTWO Grid, Hyundai is integrating mobility and energy solutions, demonstrating the real-world potential of hydrogen in projects such as the NorCAL Zero Project and the Port Decarbonisation Initiative.

These efforts are part a broader goal to lead the global energy transition, making clean hydrogen a viable energy source for industries and transportation worldwide.