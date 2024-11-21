Automotive Dealers
    All Chinese car brands available in SA – Part 2

    21 Nov 2024
    21 Nov 2024
    There are several Chinese car brands presently on offer in South Africa. The original foray of brands from China started well over 15 years ago.
    All Chinese car brands available in SA &#x2013; Part 2

    However, that was mostly carried out by wholesalers and importers. As a result of, the, iffy quality and poor after-sales service, most disappeared.

    However, those that still exist have returned, mostly, in an official capacity with full-scale backing from HQ. The list of Chinese car brands in SA seems to expand nearly monthly.

    We conclude our look at what is available on the SA market right now. However, we have kept our list exclusive to passenger vehicles and not included commercials, of which there are few.

    GWM (aka Great Wall Motors) is probably one of the better-known Chinese car brands in South Africa. The company started out years ago by offering the likes of the Steed bakkie and H6 SUV.

    Its new range is comprehensive and GWM has multiple badges on offer locally such as Haval, Ora and Tank.

    Contiue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    Let's do Biz