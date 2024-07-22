Chinese car brand Dayun debuts in SA with cheapest EV

Chinese automotive manufacturer Dayun has made its debut in South Africa with the launch of the Yuehu S5, a battery-electric mini-SUV. The Dayun Yuehu S5 will be distributed locally by Enviro Automotive.

Image supplied

The Dayun Yuehu S5, priced under R400,000, is currently the most affordable battery-electric vehicle on South African roads. The local Dayun Yuehu S5 SUV line-up includes two five-door models: the Standard and the VIP.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Dayun Yuehu S5 to our EV product line-up, as it appeals to a broader group of customers seeking affordable electric vehicle options," says Gideon Wolvaardt, managing director of Enviro Automotive.

"This impressive urban commuter has been extensively tested in various markets globally, proving highly reliable. It reduces your environmental footprint while saving you money in the long run."

Dayun, founded in China, initially focused on motorcycles and commercial vehicles before venturing into electric cars. In 2017, it launched the Dayun Yuehu S5, a compact battery-electric SUV.

It has since been successfully marketed under different names in more than 20 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Performance and charging

The Dayun Yuehu S5 features a front-mounted 35kW synchronous permanent magnet AC electric motor. It delivers 105Nm peak torque, with a single-speed gearbox, reaching a top speed of 100km/h.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 has a 31.7kWh ternary lithium-ion battery with a 330km range, ideal for daily commutes. It supports Level 2 AC and DC charging for home charging or recharges at DC fast-charging stations.

It consumes 10.7 kWh per 100km. With a standard 220V charge, it takes about four hours to recharge. Using a DC fast charger, recharging from 20% to 80% takes under an hour.

Design and safety credentials

It measures 3,695mm in length, 1,685mm in width, and 1,598mm in height with a 2,410mm wheelbase.

It features a steel cage body, front and rear MacPherson independent suspension, and dual disc brakes. It also features driver and passenger airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BAS), Traction Control (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Slope Descent Control (SDC), and Automatic Cruise Control (ACC).

It's fitted with automatic headlights, a rearview camera with Reverse Assistance (RA), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a keyless start system, central locking, an Isofix child seat anchor point in the rear and a low-speed driving warning system for pedestrian safety.

It has four ultrasonic radars in the front and rear. It also features LED daytime running lights, turn assist lights, and front fog lamps.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 boasts a 10.7m turning circle and a 201mm ground clearance. The VIP model features alloy wheels with 185/55 R16 tyres, while the Standard model comes with 175/65 R15 tyres.

Connectivity

The Dayun Yuehu S5 features electronic power steering (EPS), an air-conditioner with climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, and electric windows.

The vehicle is operated via an Electronic Rotary Switch (ERS) on the centre console, making driving and operating easy and safe. The Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) is also situated on the centre console.

It comes with 7-inch LCD Infotainment screen and an 8-inch central control screen with Dayun's Intelligent Car System offering driver-assistance features including functions for vehicle monitoring, Bluetooth, a hands-free system, radio, the selection of various media as well as climate control and specific vehicle settings.

Content from the Internet can also be displayed using its WiFi hotspot. It also features USB and Type-C multimedia ports.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 VIP boasts a SmartLink App, which remotely controls car locking and unlocking, the windows, and the air-conditioner and enables it to start without entry.

The SmartLink App also boasts an Electronic Fence, which, when the vehicle travels outside the set area, will automatically raise an alarm to trace the car.

Pricing

Dayun Yuehu S5 Standard - R399,900

Dayun Yuehu S5 VIP - R449,900