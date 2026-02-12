New global brands on SA shelves: Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Nature Valley and Pillsbury

Rialto, a division of the Libstar Group, has completed the integration of 55 General Mills products into its portfolio, marking one of the group’s largest and fastest distribution rollouts to date.

The partnership, first announced in 2025, introduces four globally recognised General Mills brands to the South African market: Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Nature Valley and Pillsbury.

Together, the brands significantly expand Rialto’s footprint across premium ice cream, global cuisine, snack bars and baking solutions — categories with strong growth potential in the local market.

Strengthening high-growth categories

Häagen-Dazs deepens Rialto’s presence in the super-premium ice cream segment, targeting increasingly discerning consumers seeking indulgent, high-quality offerings.

Old El Paso adds a comprehensive range of Mexican meal solutions, tapping into growing demand for global flavours and convenient at-home dining experiences.

Nature Valley strengthens Rialto’s position in the snack bar category, aligned with on-the-go consumption trends and demand for convenient snacking options.

Meanwhile, Pillsbury enhances the baking portfolio with both established products and newer formats, including ready-to-spread frosting, catering to evolving home baking habits.

Collectively, the additions reinforce Rialto’s strategy of partnering with global category leaders to drive value creation across multiple growth segments.

Rapid, nationwide retail rollout

Ranges listed in part or full are now available across major retailers including Shoprite-Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, Food Lover’s Market, Dis-Chem, Massmart and leading forecourts.

Beyond retail, the Food Service channel accounts for 14% of sales, driven largely by Häagen-Dazs listings in independent restaurants and branded chains. This dual-channel strategy positions Rialto to capture both consumer retail demand and hospitality sector growth.

Execution at scale

Commenting on the partnership, Wendy van Zyl, category and customer executive at Libstar, says, “This partnership with General Mills represents a significant milestone for Rialto. The addition of four global category leaders strengthens our portfolio in key growth segments while expanding consumer choice. The speed and scale of this integration underscore the agility of our teams and our ability to execute complex, large-scale rollouts, reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class brands to local shelves.”

The integration of 55 SKUs within a relatively short timeframe highlights Rialto’s route-to-market capabilities and category management expertise across Southern Africa.