Buzzing for change

How Cape Coastal Honey is building a sustainable future for bees, beekeepers and biodiversity

South Africa’s agricultural heartbeat relies on an unsung hero – the honeybee. As a keystone species, bees pollinate over 50 agricultural crops, playing a central role in biodiversity, food security and rural economies. Without them, entire ecosystems – and industries – would begin to unravel.

This World Bee Day, as global awareness shifts towards the critical importance of pollinators, one South African business is proving that ethical, sustainable honey production is not only possible, but profitable too.

Cape Coastal Honey, a proud division of the Libstar Group, has quietly emerged as one of the country’s largest sustainable honey producers. But this is no ordinary operation. From its syrup factory certified by Ecocert for organic production to its partnerships with over 115 local beekeepers, Cape Coastal Honey is redefining how responsible agribusiness can deliver both environmental and economic returns.

A model for ethical sourcing

At the heart of Cape Coastal Honey’s business is its commitment to local farmers. The company sources 100% non-irradiated, badger-friendly honey from a growing network of beekeepers across South Africa – many of whom are supported with training in sustainable beekeeping practices. These relationships are built not just on trade, but on trust and shared values.

Not all honey has the same market appeal, and Cape Coastal Honey is helping farmers turn that into an opportunity. By working closely with local beekeepers, the business is developing sales channels for lesser-known honey varieties that would typically be used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics or as sweeteners. Now, these honeys are being repositioned for retail shelves, opening new income streams for farmers and encouraging greater crop diversity in hives.

At its processing facility in Vredenburg on the Cape’s West Coast, a wide range of multi-flora and single varieties of honey such as orange blossom, fynbos, aloe, blue-gum, wild blossom, wilde-ertjie, apple, litchi and macadamia, are processed and packaged.

Uncompromising authenticity and quality

“Maintaining the highest standards of quality is non-negotiable for us,” says Bianca Harford, sales and marketing at Cape Coastal Honey. “We've invested in cutting-edge technology within our in-house laboratory to verify the authenticity of our honey on demand. This, combined with routine testing by internationally accredited laboratories, ensures our products consistently meet the premium standards our customers expect.”

Packaging with purpose

Sustainability at Cape Coastal Honey extends beyond the hive. The business has introduced clean flake labels to improve bottle recyclability, transitioned to fully recyclable label materials, and eliminated plastic pallet wrap in favour of biodegradable alternatives – part of a broader commitment to minimising its environmental footprint.

Powering Libstar’s future growth

Established in 1978, Cape Coastal Honey has grown from a family-run business into one of the largest honey producers in South Africa. Today, it operates within Libstar’ s Ambient Groceries portfolio and produces private-label honey and syrups for a major national retailer. Its own products, marketed under the Cape Coastal brand, are synonymous with premium, locally sourced honey.

“Cape Coastal Honey’s growth reflects the power of purpose-led, sustainable business. By partnering with local farmers, investing in ethical sourcing, and aligning with evolving consumer needs, we've built a strong, resilient business in a competitive category. As we look to the future, we’re excited to expand our footprint – particularly in foodservice and private labelling –

while continuing to protect our pollinators, support our communities, and deliver quality honey products that make a positive impact at every level of the value chain,” says Roan Dowling, category head, Libstar.

The sweet spot between people and planet

While honey may be the product, the real story behind Cape Coastal Honey is one of systems thinking: nurturing bees to strengthen biodiversity, empowering beekeepers to grow sustainable livelihoods, and delivering products that don’t cost the earth.

In a world where pollinators face threats from habitat loss, climate change, and pesticide exposure, Cape Coastal Honey’s model offers a hopeful blueprint – proving that what’s good for bees can also be good for business.

This World Bee Day, their message is clear: protecting pollinators is not just an environmental imperative – it’s an investment in our collective future.



