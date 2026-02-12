South Africa
    Could an alcohol ad encourage children to climb into washing machines?

    The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has cleared a television advertisement (ad) for Tops at Spar following a complaint from a concerned parent who argued that a scene involving a washing machine could encourage dangerous imitation by children.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    12 Feb 2026
    A screenshot of the ad.
    A screenshot of the ad.

    Replicable behaviour

    In a ruling issued by its Directorate, the ARB found that the ad, as currently flighted in adult viewing timeslots, does not contravene the Code of Advertising Practice, which governs advertising likely to influence children.

    The complaint centred on a surreal sequence in which a man carrying a small “Tops” cooler box moves through a series of fantastical settings. In one scene, set in a laundromat, he leaps into what appears to be a washing machine filled with bubbles and emerges in a different location. The advert concludes with the tagline: “Tops at Spar – Turn up epic!” and carries an on-screen disclaimer throughout: “Not for persons under the age of 18.”

    The complainant argued that the depiction could prompt children to climb into real washing machines, with potentially fatal consequences if the appliance were activated.

    In its response, the advertiser said the commercial uses exaggerated, fictional “portal” transitions for humorous effect and does not portray realistic or replicable behaviour. It stated that the washing machine was a purpose-built prop, not a functioning appliance, and that the foam was a visual effect. The production, it added, complied with standard safety protocols.

    Scheduling

    While the Directorate acknowledged that children may not always distinguish between props and real equipment — and noted that tragic incidents involving children climbing into washing machines have occurred — it placed significant weight on the advert’s scheduling.

    The code of conduct states: Alcohol beverage advertisements may only be broadcast between 19h00 and 06h00 from Monday to Friday. Alcohol beverage advertisements may only be broadcast between 12h00 and 06h00 on Saturday and Sunday

    Because the ad promotes alcohol, it was flighted in adult viewing timeslots in line with industry guidelines. The ARB accepted that this limits exposure to younger audiences and constitutes an appropriate safeguard. It further observed that, even if a concern were upheld, the likely remedy would be to restrict the advert to adult viewing times, a requirement already met.

    Accordingly, the ARB concluded that in its current placement, the ad is not in breach of the Code.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
