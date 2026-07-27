Brewing Growth: How competition is transforming South Africa's coffee market

South Africa’s coffee industry is being reshaped by the growing role of coffee as both an everyday staple and a lifestyle-driven consumption occasion. As consumers continue to seek convenience, value and café-style experiences, manufacturers and retailers are competing more actively across product ranges, store footprint, promotions, digital loyalty, premium positioning, sustainability claims and accessibility.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Coffee Market Sizing and Competitor Analysis Insights Report 2026 carefully unfolds the local coffee market, based on credible industry intelligence and research. The report examines the South African coffee industry through a focused competitor intelligence lens, including market sizing, manufacturer and distributor activity, retail footprint, product ranges, company news, marketing initiatives, brand positioning archetypes, a competitive strategy heatmap and category leader dashboard.

Globally, the coffee market continues to show steady growth, with the market estimated at approximately $185.69bn in 2026 and forecast to reach approximately 238.99bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.18%. This growth is being supported by premium Coffee demand, ready-to-drink beverages, convenience-led formats, café culture and continued product innovation across both at-home and out-of-home consumption occasions.

As illustrated in the graph below, the global coffee market is expected to grow from approximately $185.69bn in 2026 to approximately $238.99bn by 2031.

Source: MordorIntelligence Graphics by Insight Survey

In 2025, the South African Coffee industry continued to show strong growth, demonstrated by a 17.1% increase between 2024 and 2025. This robust growth is expected to continue, with an expected CAGR of 11.6% between 2026 and 2030, driven by premiumisation, growing demand for higher-quality, specialty and café-style coffee experiences, the continued expansion of independent roasteries, specialty cafés and coffee shop chains, and rising demand for convenient formats, including ready-to-drink coffee.

This shift is visible across both the manufacturer and retail sides of the market. Among manufacturers, large multinational and local players are competing through range breadth, distribution scale, capsule formats, sustainability claims, flavour innovation and promotional activity. For example, Jacobs Douwe Egberts has expanded its Origins coffee range, reintroduced Vanilla Cappuccino, launched Dubai Chocolate Cappuccino and promoted competitions linked to football and travel-led consumer engagement. Cafféluxe, meanwhile, has stood out for its promotion-led activity, with multiple campaigns focused on coffee machines, capsule bundles, back-to-school offers, workplace coffee occasions and seasonal gifting.

Retail competition is also intensifying, with coffee brands competing across footprint, experience, convenience and value. Vida e Caffè recorded the largest stated retail footprint among profiled retailers, with an estimated 400 South African stores in 2026, while Platō has emerged as one of the most aggressive expansion players, reaching 143 stores in seven years and targeting 500 South African locations by 2027. Seattle coffee Company also differentiates through a strong sourcing claim, linked to its Fairtrade-certified Ketiara cooperative and stated support for more than 1,000 farmers.

Importantly, coffee competition is not only about scale. The market is increasingly shaped by distinct brand roles, from global scale brands and diversified local players to promotions-led specialists, heritage roasters, mass-footprint hybrid diners, experience-led specialty cafés, convenience-integrated retail cafés and value-led operators. Examples include Nescafé and JDE as global scale brands, AVI as a diversified local player, Terbodore and Caturra as heritage/craft specialists, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean as mass-footprint hybrid diners, McCafé, Bean Tree and WCafé as convenience-integrated retail cafés, and Xpresso as a value and accessibility-led operator.

The market is also becoming more measurable. Store footprint, product range, promotional activity, sustainability claims, digital loyalty, retail presence and brand positioning now provide a clearer view of competitive strength and category momentum. For manufacturers, retailers, suppliers and investors, this makes competitor intelligence increasingly important in understanding how the South African coffee market is evolving and where the next areas of growth are likely to emerge.

The South African Coffee Market Sizing and Competitor Analysis Insights Report 2026 (71 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local coffee industry, with an in-depth view of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, product ranges, company news, marketing initiatives, store footprint, brand positioning and competitor strategy.

The report also forms part of Insight Survey’s refreshed Build your own Industry Insights Report offering. Based on their research needs and budget, clients can choose from ready-to-buy reports or request custom intelligence reports compiled on-demand. The ready-to-buy SA Market Sizing and Competitor Analysis Insights Report provides an in-depth view of market players and competitors, while additional on-demand options include Global Industry Insights, South African Industry Insights, Pricing Analysis, Full Landscape Insights, Survey Insights and Quarterly Industry Intelligence.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the current market dynamics of the South African coffee industry, including market size and market value for 2020 to 2025 actuals and 2026 to 2030 forecasts?



Which are the key manufacturers, distributors and retail players in the South African coffee industry?



What is the latest company news for key players in terms of products, services and new launches?



For each key manufacturer, what are the products offered?



What is the store footprint for each key retailer, including 2025 versus 2026 footprint changes?

For more details and to view the report brochure: South African Coffee Market Sizing & Competitor Analysis Insights Report 2026

For more information, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202, or Johannesburg office on (010) 140- 5756.

About Insight Survey:

Insight Survey is a South African B2B market research company with more than 15 years of heritage, focusing on business-to-business (B2B) and industry research to ensure smarter, more-profitable business decisions are made with reduced investment risk.

We offer market research solutions to help you to successfully improve or expand your business, enter new markets, launch new products or better understand your internal or external environment.

Our bespoke Competitive Business Intelligence Research can help give you the edge in a global marketplace, empowering your business to overcome industry challenges quickly and effectively, and enabling you to realise your potential and achieve your vision.

From strategic overviews of your business’s competitive environment through to specific competitor profiles, our customised Competitive Intelligence Research is designed to meet your unique needs.

For more information, go to www.insightsurvey.co.za



