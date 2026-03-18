From fixed premiums to flexible models: A shift in SA’s short-term insurance industry

Affordability, flexible cover structures and behaviour-linked pricing models are emerging as defining themes in the South African short-term insurance market. As cost-of-living pressures intensify and consumers become increasingly price sensitive, insurers are recalibrating product design, pricing mechanisms and retention strategies to balance sustainability with accessibility. This shift reflects a broader evolution in the market, where flexible structures, modular benefits and value-led innovation are reshaping how short-term insurance is positioned and delivered.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Short-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2026 carefully uncovers the global and South African short-term insurance landscape, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, as well as a detailed competitor analysis, to present an objective insight into the South African short-term insurance market environment and its future.

In terms of the global insurtech market specifically, significant growth is again expected, with the market expected to reach $23.5bn in 2026* and forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% to reach $132.7bn in 2034*, as illustrated in the graph below. Growth in the global insurtech market is being driven by accelerating digital transformation across the insurance value chain, as insurers adopt AI, automation, advanced analytics, and cloud-native core systems to improve underwriting accuracy, enhance claims efficiency, and reduce operating costs. At the same time, rising demand for personalised, digital-first and on-demand insurance solutions is reshaping product design, with greater use of usage-based and embedded models supported by internet of things (IoT) integration and real-time data capabilities.

*Forecast

According to Techcabal Insights, the African insurtech market also continues to grow, with companies raising a combined total of $92.6m in 2025. Funding momentum and customer acquisition continue to support the expansion of South Africa’s insurtech segment. For example, Pineapple Insurance raised R400m and achieved triple-digit growth within two years, supported by its digital distribution model and app-led customer experience. Similarly, Naked Insurance secured $17m in Series B funding, reflecting sustained investor confidence in fully digital, scalable insurance models within the local market.

Globally, short-term insurance markets have seen a clear shift toward innovative pricing models and more flexible, customer-centric coverage options. Industry benchmarks indicate that dynamic pricing is becoming more widespread in property, motor and liability lines. In advanced markets such as Italy, insurers are integrating real-time data and analytics to update premiums more frequently based on evolving risk signals rather than relying solely on fixed annual cycles. This marks a structural shift toward more responsive and behaviour-aligned pricing frameworks.

In parallel, insurers are redesigning both products and distribution models. bolttech has expanded its embedded insurance capabilities through telecom partnerships, including its collaboration with Orange in Poland, enabling customers to purchase short-term insurance products within non-insurance digital environments. Similarly, Chubb launched Travel Pro, a digital-first parametric travel product embedded directly into airline and online travel agency booking flows in the Asia-Pacific region. These developments illustrate how global insurers are combining flexible product structures with point-of-need distribution to enhance accessibility and customer-centric value delivery.

Within South Africa, affordability has become a defining market trend. King Price Insurance reported strong uptake of its decreasing-premium motor cover, aligning premiums more closely with asset depreciation and directly addressing affordability concerns. This model demonstrates how innovative pricing structures can respond to consumer pressure while maintaining underwriting discipline.

Similarly, MiWay introduced a two-year cashback reward structure, positioned as a value-led innovation that incentivises responsible driving and claims discipline. The model rewards qualifying policyholders with a cashback after two claim-free years, strengthening long-term engagement and reinforcing behavioural alignment between pricing and risk experience. By linking incentives to underwriting outcomes, the approach supports improved claims performance while differentiating MiWay in a competitive, price-sensitive market.

Discovery Insure expanded its behaviour-linked ecosystem through its Vitality Drive model and announced the rollout of its AI-powered Advanced Driving Instructor functionality, reflecting continued investment in telematics-enabled risk assessment and safer driving incentives. These developments reinforce the broader shift toward granular, behaviour-based motor pricing rather than traditional static premium structures.

Beyond motor insurance, digital engagement platforms are also supporting value differentiation. PPS launched GLU, a digital financial engagement platform designed to modernise how members interact with short-term and broader insurance products. Similarly, Old Mutual introduced a fully digital will solution, simplifying estate planning and integrating protection services within a broader digital ecosystem. These developments illustrate how insurers are strengthening retention and product penetration through enhanced accessibility and integrated value propositions.

The South African Short-Term insurance Industry Landscape Report 2026 (143 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the South African and global short-term insurance industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the current market dynamics and stakeholder positioning – market environment and size, industry trends, industry innovation and technology, industry drivers and challenges, as well as key competitor and product analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, and key regional markets) in the global short-term insurance industry?

What are the latest news and developments in the South African short-term insurance industry, as well as the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, and key industry statistics)?

What are the latest global and South African short-term insurance industry trends (including tech and insurtech), innovations, drivers, and challenges?

What are Porter’s Five Forces shaping the South African short-term insurance market?

What is the STEEP analysis of the South African short-term insurance market?

How did South African short-term insurance companies perform in 2024/2025?

What is the latest company news for each South African short-term insurance player, in terms of products, services, new launches, and marketing initiatives?

What is the latest marketing and advertising news for each of the key short-term insurance players?

For more information, and to view the detailed report brochure, please click here: SA short-term insurance Industry Landscape Report 2026.

If you require any further assistance, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, or call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202, or Johannesburg office on (010) 140- 5756.

About Insight Survey:

Insight Survey is a South African B2B market research company with more than 15 years of heritage, focusing on business-to-business (B2B) market research to ensure smarter, more-profitable business decisions are made with reduced investment risk.

We offer B2B market and industry research solutions to help you to successfully improve or expand your business, enter new markets, launch new products or better understand your internal or external environment.

Our bespoke Competitive Business Intelligence Research can help give you the edge in a global marketplace, empowering your business to overcome industry challenges quickly and effectively, and enabling you to realise your potential and achieve your vision.

From strategic overviews of your business’s competitive environment through to specific competitor profiles, our customised Competitive Intelligence Research is designed to meet your unique needs.

For more information, go to www.insightsurvey.co.za.



