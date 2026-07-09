Fast food gets serious: SA brands fight for every bite

South Africa’s Fast Food/QSR industry is entering a more strategically competitive phase, where brands are no longer competing on menu items alone. As consumers remain under pressure and demand for convenience, accessibility and value continues to shape purchasing behaviour, leading operators are fighting for relevance through store footprint, pricing, promotions, digital engagement, delivery, brand positioning and occasion-led marketing.

Insight Survey’s latest SA Fast Food/QSR Industry Landscape Report 2026 carefully unfolds the local Fast Food/QSR market, based on credible industry intelligence and research. The report examines the South African Fast Food industry through a more focused and digestible competitor intelligence lens, including market sizing, retail analysis, store footprint, category-level competitor analysis, company news, product and service activity, marketing initiatives, online search interest, social media following and brand positioning.

Globally, the Fast Food market continues to demonstrate strong growth, with the market estimated at approximately $1.78tn in 2026 and forecast to reach approximately $2.57n by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.62%. This growth is being supported by convenience-led consumption, chained restaurant expansion, digital ordering, delivery platforms and the continued importance of quick-service formats in key markets.

As illustrated in the graph below, McDonald’s remains the most valuable restaurant brand globally in 2026, with a brand value of $42.6bn, followed by KFC at $16.5bn. Brand Finance notes that McDonald’s reclaimed the top position in 2026, supported by its large global footprint and strong franchise model.

Source: BrandFinance | Graphics by Insight Survey

In 2025, the South African Fast Food industry continued to show growth, demonstrated by a market value increase of 4.9% between 2024 and 2025. This growth is expected to continue, with an expected CAGR of 6.8% between 2026 and 2030, driven by consumer demand for convenience, value-based meals, digital ordering, delivery and takeout formats. However, the industry continues to face pressure from constrained consumer spending, price sensitivity and intense competition, with industry players responding through value-focused offerings, promotions, affordable menu options, menu innovation and consistent product quality.

This shift is particularly visible in the way brands are competing across South Africa’s major Fast Food categories. In burgers, operators are using limited-time campaigns, pop culture partnerships and value-led offers to drive engagement. Burger King, for example, has used Star Wars and Naruto-themed promotions, Comic Con South Africa activity, breakfast launches, Stacked King Value Meals and Whopper Wednesday to build excitement around both value and experience.

In the chicken category, competition remains especially intense, with challenger brands expanding aggressively and competing on affordability, accessibility and local relevance. At the same time, established players continue to defend their positions through national scale, brand strength and community engagement. KFC retains the largest footprint among profiled brands, while Chicken Licken continues to lean into its distinctive ‘Soul Food’ identity, humour-led storytelling and value promotions, including campaigns such as ‘#SoulFood2TheWorld’ and ‘#Decembuary’.

Pizza brands continue to compete around delivery, digital ordering, bundled value and broader menu appeal, while pie brands remain focused on convenience, affordability and on-the-go meal occasions. Beyond the core burger, chicken, pizza and pie categories, more specialised Fast-Food players are using niche positioning, family-focused experiences and targeted marketing to stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

Importantly, competitive strength is no longer defined by scale alone. While footprint remains a powerful advantage, brands are increasingly working to own specific consumption moments, from breakfast and quick lunches to family meals, midweek treats, month-end indulgence and convenience-led purchases. Examples highlighted in the report include ‘National Breakfast Day’, ‘#WackyWednesday’, month-end ‘Feaster Deal’ activity, and forecourt commute occasions.

The market is also becoming more measurable. Online search interest, store footprint, social media following, product activity and recent marketing initiatives now provide a clearer view of brand visibility, salience and competitive momentum. For operators, suppliers, investors and adjacent industry players, this makes competitor intelligence increasingly important in understanding where the South African Fast Food/QSR market is heading.

The South African Fast Food Market Sizing and Competitor Analysis Insights Report 2026 (135 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local Fast Food industry, with an in-depth view of market players and competitors, latest company news in terms of products, services and marketing initiatives, latest marketing and advertising news, products offered, store footprint, online search interest, brand salience and social media following.

The report also forms part of Insight Survey’s refreshed Industry Insights Report offering. You can now choose from ready-to-buy reports or on-demand reports, based on your research needs and budget. In addition to the ready-to-buy SA Market Sizing and Competitor Analysis Insights Report, you can purchase on-demand Global Industry Insights, South African Industry Insights, Pricing Analysis, Survey Insights, Quarterly Intelligence Reports, or a Full Landscape Insights Report.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the current market dynamics of the South African Fast Food/QSR industry, including historical market size (2020–2025) and forecasts (2026–2030)?



Which are the key players in the South African Fast Food/QSR industry by category: Burgers, Chicken, Pizza, Pies and Others?



How are leading Fast Food/QSR brands positioned across value, footprint, digital engagement, menu innovation, family occasions, cultural relevance and community activity?



What is the latest company news for key South African Fast Food/QSR competitors in terms of products, services, marketing initiatives and new launches?



How do leading brands compare in terms of store footprint, social media following, online search interest and brand salience?



Which competitors pose the strongest threat based on national distribution, brand reach and category presence?

For more information: South African Fast Food/QSR Industry Landscape 2026.

If you require further assistance, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202, or Johannesburg office on (010) 140- 5756.



