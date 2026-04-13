SA gaming boom lacks data, says Pixel Creators

South Africa’s gaming and animation industry is expanding rapidly, but a lack of reliable data is limiting its growth, according to sector body Pixel Creators.

The organisation has launched a pilot Creative Tech Sector Census aimed at mapping the country’s gaming, animation, visual effects, virtual and augmented reality, and esports industries. The pilot will run in KwaZulu-Natal from 15 to 24 April 2026, followed by the Eastern Cape from 4 to 13 May 2026.

The initiative seeks to generate credible, policy-ready data to support job creation, skills development and investment in a sector increasingly driven by young South Africans.

South Africa is home to more than 26 million gamers, with digital creative industries forming a growing part of the broader cultural economy. However, the absence of comprehensive data continues to constrain policy development, funding allocation and sector-wide growth.

Pixel Creators chairperson Xolile Vundla said the lack of industry data remains a key barrier.

“We are seeing millions of young South Africans actively participating in gaming and digital creation, but we still do not have a clear picture of the industry itself,” he said.

“Without credible data, we cannot unlock funding, scale skills development, or support the businesses already operating in this space.”

The census will collect district-level insights on studios, freelancers, students and training institutions. Outputs will include a business intelligence dashboard and a formal report to guide funding frameworks, enterprise support and transformation strategies.

The initiative will place a strong focus on township-based creators, emerging studios and underserved communities, many of whom are not reflected in existing national datasets.

KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were selected as pilot provinces due to their contrasting development environments, which are expected to support a more scalable national rollout.

South Africa’s creative and cultural industries contribute an estimated R161bn to the economy, with digital segments such as gaming and interactive media expected to play an increasingly significant role.

“With digital content projected to exceed $1bn by 2030, the opportunity is clear,” said Vundla.

“Creative tech is no longer just about entertainment. It is economic infrastructure. If we want to grow jobs, support young creators and compete globally, we need to start by understanding the industry properly.”