Waking up the sleeping giant of SA’s creative economy

Our public and private sectors continue to treat creativity as an extracurricular activity rather than the strategic economic opportunity it could be. Now, a novel partnership between Henley Business School and the Leaders in Motion Academy is laying the groundwork to turn the creative sector into an engine for growth.

Lima founder and CEO Thato Moraka at the launch of The Creative Universe in partnership with Henley Business School Africa. (Source: Daily Maverick

Every day, millions of South Africans consume digital content – animations, mobile games, films, VR experiences – often without realising just how enormous the global creative economy has become. It is a sector now valued at over $3 trillion worldwide. Yet despite Africa being the second-largest consumer of gaming globally, our contribution to this trillion-dollar industry remains painfully small.

The irony is stark: we are a continent rich in creativity, storytelling, innovation and cultural capital. But we are not yet rich in the infrastructure, investment and coordinated systems needed to translate those assets into global-scale businesses.

South Africa today has more than 252 gaming and digital content studios, yet only about six generate real, sustainable revenue. These numbers tell a story of an industry that is bursting with potential but lacking the oxygen of investment and structured development.

To read the full article, click here.