Waking up the sleeping giant of SA’s creative economy
Every day, millions of South Africans consume digital content – animations, mobile games, films, VR experiences – often without realising just how enormous the global creative economy has become. It is a sector now valued at over $3 trillion worldwide. Yet despite Africa being the second-largest consumer of gaming globally, our contribution to this trillion-dollar industry remains painfully small.
The irony is stark: we are a continent rich in creativity, storytelling, innovation and cultural capital. But we are not yet rich in the infrastructure, investment and coordinated systems needed to translate those assets into global-scale businesses.
South Africa today has more than 252 gaming and digital content studios, yet only about six generate real, sustainable revenue. These numbers tell a story of an industry that is bursting with potential but lacking the oxygen of investment and structured development.
To read the full article, click here.