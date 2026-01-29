Scam alert: Woolies warns shoppers about fake R200 meat box promotion

Woolworths is urging consumers to be cautious when using social media after a fake advertisement purporting to provide a "meat box" for R200 made its rounds, especially on Facebook.

Image supplied

The retailer confirms that no such promotion exists and that the posts are part of an organised scam targeting unsuspecting shoppers.

The scam is being shared by newly created fake Facebook accounts using doctored Woolworths imagery and fabricated “customer” comments to appear legitimate.

Customers are directed to external links, often beginning with a survey, that ultimately request banking details. No products are delivered, and victims risk unauthorised deductions from their accounts.

Woolworths’ cybersecurity and social media teams are actively reporting and escalating each fraudulent post as it appears. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is aware of the scam and is committed to assisting in removing posts.

Rachel Alberts, senior communications manager for Woolworths, said: “Hundreds of customers have contacted us on social media asking whether the R200 box of meat is real. Our team is responding to each message to confirm that the deal is a scam. It’s great to see Woolies customers being cautious and checking with us directly before clicking on nefarious links posted by fake Facebook accounts, many of which were only created a week ago.”

Tips to avoid scams online

Ensure that the website URL is correct, Woolworths has only one online site: www.woolworths.co.za



Deals that are too good to be true should ring alarm bells.



If there are suspicious details, always contact the company directly to validate a promotion or deal.

Customers are invited to be in touch with Woolworths directly via social media if there are concerns around legitimacy of promotions, the team is available to confirm all existing deals, and caution against possible scams.