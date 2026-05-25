Responsible gaming moves into platform architecture in SA

The National Gambling Board previously classified up to 31% of online betting in South Africa as problematic. However, a recent industry survey of 100 decision-makers at the 2026 SiGMA Africa iGaming Conference in Cape Town suggests a shift in priorities, with 37% of respondents identifying responsible gaming (RG) tooling as a top technical focus area.

Mariia Halaida | image supplied

The respondents included operators across online and land-based betting, regulators, vendors, payment providers, consultants and affiliates. Their responses indicate that player protection is now seen as a core technical requirement, ranking second only to platform stability.

Historically, player protection in online betting systems was often treated as a compliance requirement rather than a technical feature. It typically appeared as static warnings on websites or basic account-level restrictions, while operational focus remained on service delivery and legal compliance.

That approach is changing, particularly in emerging markets where the social and economic context increases the importance of early intervention and proactive safeguards.

Top technical priorities identified for 2026 included:

Platform stability and scaling (45%)

Responsible gaming tooling (37%)

AI implementation (33%)

Understanding the local context

In South Africa, gambling behaviour is shaped by broader economic pressures. Some respondents noted that many users engage with betting in the hope of supplementing income, rather than purely for entertainment, which differs from patterns observed in higher-income markets.

This distinction affects risk. In contexts of financial stress and high unemployment, delays in intervention can increase harm if safeguards rely only on user-initiated actions such as self-exclusion or generic loss limits.

Concerns also extend to underage access. Representatives from responsible gaming organisations highlighted that preventing underage sign-ups remains a persistent challenge and that technology needs to be adapted to local conditions to address it effectively.

Moving towards more integrated safeguards

The survey findings suggest a growing view that player protection should be embedded directly into platform architecture rather than treated as an external compliance layer.

This includes using data systems to detect behavioural patterns that may indicate risk, such as changes in betting frequency, deposit behaviour or loss-chasing activity. The intention is to identify potential issues earlier than traditional monitoring approaches allow.

Some respondents estimated that a significant proportion of users may struggle with self-regulation at times, reinforcing the need for earlier detection mechanisms.

Artificial intelligence in risk detection

AI and machine learning were identified by a portion of respondents as important technical priorities. In practice, these systems are increasingly used to analyse behavioural data at scale and identify deviations from typical user patterns.

Alongside responsible gaming applications, similar models are also used in fraud detection and anti-money laundering processes, where transaction monitoring can help flag unusual activity in near real time.

Towards broader coordination

There was also support among respondents for greater industry coordination, particularly in relation to shared standards for identifying risk behaviours. The aim would be to reduce gaps between different operators and regulatory environments where vulnerable users might otherwise go undetected.

Some participants also suggested that governments could consider allocating a portion of iGaming tax revenue towards player protection infrastructure and support services.

Outlook

The South African online betting sector is increasingly moving towards integrating player protection into core system design rather than treating it as a separate compliance function. The direction of travel points towards more data-driven monitoring, earlier intervention and closer alignment between technical systems and regulatory expectations.

The long-term sustainability of the sector is likely to depend on how effectively these systems are implemented and standardised across the industry.