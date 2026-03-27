Tractor Outdoor announces leadership promotions

Tractor Outdoor has promoted two members of its team as the company strengthens both its regional sales leadership and digital out-of-home offering. Cara Woods has been named head of sales for Johannesburg, while Dustin Martin takes on the role of head of programmatic.

Woods moves into the role after seven years with the company. She previously served as senior sales executive in Johannesburg, where she worked closely with agencies and clients to deliver strategic out-of-home solutions across Tractor Outdoor’s portfolio.

During that time, she contributed to consistent revenue growth in the Johannesburg region, strengthened long-term agency partnerships and played a role in launching high-impact digital campaigns across the company’s premium roadside and retail network. Her work also focused on client retention and unlocking new category growth, particularly within financial services, retail and fast-moving consumer goods.

In her new role, Woods will focus on team leadership and regional performance. She will guide the Johannesburg sales strategy, mentor the team, strengthen key partnerships and ensure the company continues to deliver innovative, measurable out-of-home solutions that drive real business outcomes for clients.

“Being part of Tractor Outdoor for the past seven years has been an incredible journey of growth and learning,” Woods says. “Stepping into this role gives me the chance to shape the next phase of growth for Johannesburg while working alongside a team that continues to raise the bar.”

Over the coming year she plans to drive sustainable revenue growth across priority accounts and strengthen collaboration between sales, marketing and operations to improve execution. She will also leverage digital and data-driven solutions to ensure clients extract maximum value from Tractor Outdoor’s network.

A new phase of leadership in the programmatic division

The second promotion sees Dustin Martin appointed head of programmatic after eight months with the company. Martin previously served as digital sales lead for the programmatic DOOH division, where he led the commercial strategy, industry education and adoption of programmatic trading across the company’s digital inventory. During that time, he worked on integrating programmatic DOOH into digital buying workflows and supported campaigns that demonstrated measurable outcomes such as in-store footfall attribution and mobile retargeting.

In his new role, Martin will oversee the full programmatic ecosystem. He will align sales, operations, technology and industry partnerships to accelerate growth and ensure the platform scales efficiently while delivering value for advertisers.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to help shape the next phase of programmatic DOOH and unlock the full potential of the medium for brands, agencies and the broader digital ecosystem,” Martin says.

His priorities in the coming months include deepening adoption of programmatic DOOH, expanding access to premium inventory, strengthening measurement capabilities and building stronger strategic partnerships with agencies, brands and technology platforms.

Steve Duck, chief revenue officer: Media at Tractor Outdoor, says the appointments reflect the company’s continued investment in leadership and digital capability.

“Cara has built strong relationships with agencies and clients in Johannesburg and understands the market extremely well,” Duck says. “Dustin has played an important role in establishing our programmatic offering and bringing programmatic DOOH into the digital buying ecosystem. These promotions recognise the contribution they have already made and the role they will play in the company’s next phase of growth.”

“Cara has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in the Johannesburg market, building trusted partnerships with agencies and clients while driving strong commercial growth,” says Duck. “Dustin has played a pivotal role in advancing our programmatic capabilities, helping position Tractor at the forefront of programmatic DOOH in South Africa.

“These promotions recognise the impact they have already made and reflect the important role they will play as we continue to expand our digital and data-led offering,” he adds.



