New LDV South Africa CEO appointed

Commercial vehicle brand LDV South Africa has appointed Gerhard Moolman as its new CEO, as it looks to expand its footprint and strengthen its dealer network in a highly competitive local market.

Gerhard Moolman | image supplied

Moolman, who assumed the role on 1 March, brings more than two decades of experience in the automotive sector, largely within the luxury segment. His appointment comes as Chinese brands continue to intensify competition in South Africa’s commercial and passenger vehicle markets.

He says his immediate focus will be on reinforcing relationships with dealers and ensuring sustainable network expansion. “While our upcoming product launches and innovations are exciting, our immediate focus is on building trust and strong relationships with our dealers,” he says.

LDV currently operates 17 dealerships in South Africa, with plans to grow this footprint further. However, the company says it aims to avoid over-saturating the market, instead prioritising dealer profitability alongside expansion.

The brand entered the South African market in May 2024 and is positioning itself in the commercial vehicle space with a range that includes bakkies, panel vans and SUVs. This includes models such as the T60, Terron 9, and Deliver 9, targeting both business and lifestyle buyers.

Moolman says his experience in turning around underperforming dealerships and building high-performing sales teams will be central to his strategy. He adds that understanding how to manage people effectively has been a key factor in his career.

Looking ahead, LDV plans to expand its product lineup while placing increased emphasis on aftersales support, including parts availability and technical training. A new parts distribution hub and training centre in Gauteng is expected to support this strategy.

The company says strengthening customer trust and dealer relationships will be critical as it looks to establish itself in South Africa’s evolving automotive market.