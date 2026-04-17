iME appoints Carol Tshabalala as CEO, Africa

UK-based video technology company iME has announced the appointment of Carol Tshabalala as chief executive officer for Africa, as it strengthens its expansion across key markets on the continent.

Carol Tshabalala | image supplied

The appointment was confirmed by iME CEO Tandi Potgieter, as part of the company’s broader global growth strategy across its core product areas, which include one-way interviews, video calling and digital content solutions, including live streaming capabilities.

In her new role, Tshabalala will lead iME’s Africa growth strategy, with responsibility for market development, partnerships and regional execution across selected high-potential African economies.

Tshabalala brings more than two decades of experience in broadcasting, executive production, live events and international sports media. She is widely known for her work across SABC Sport, SuperSport and Premier League Productions, as well as her involvement in major global sporting events. The company said her background combines media experience with strong regional insight and international exposure.

“Carol is a trailblazer, a builder, and one of the most trusted voices on the continent,” said Tandi Potgieter, CEO of iME.

“As iME strengthens its African footprint, our focus is on delivering value through a flexible video technology platform that supports a range of use cases. Carol’s appointment reflects our direction of travel into Africa, closer to opportunity, with leadership that understands the market.”

Tshabalala said Africa represents a key growth market for digital and video-based technologies, adding that she is focused on building partnerships and expanding access to new platforms across the continent.

“Africa is not just an emerging market; it is a leadership market, a talent market and an innovation market,” she said. “I am excited to help shape iME’s growth by building partnerships and creating platforms that connect people, stories and opportunity in more meaningful ways.”

iME founder Nivi Grogor said the appointment reflects the company’s intent to scale its presence in emerging markets.

“Carol brings global credibility and deep African insight. As we sharpen our focus on emerging markets, she will play a key role in helping iME scale with relevance and purpose,” Grogor said.

With Tshabalala leading its Africa strategy and Potgieter heading global operations, iME said it is entering a new phase of expansion focused on strengthening its presence across African markets through technology deployment, partnerships and commercial growth.