Visa opens access to AI shopping economy

Visa has unveiled Intelligent Commerce Connect, a new solution designed to help businesses tap into the rapidly growing world of AI-powered shopping.

Source: Lineshree Moodley, country manager of Visa South Africa.

As consumers increasingly rely on AI agents to make purchasing decisions, the platform provides a streamlined entry point for merchants, developers and payment enablers.

Through a single integration by means of the Visa Acceptance Platform, it enables secure, agent-initiated transactions with tokenisation, authentication and spend controls. By supporting both Visa and non-Visa cards, the solution expands payment flexibility while accelerating adoption of agentic commerce across global digital ecosystems.

“From small businesses to the world’s biggest retailers, Visa powers how people pay every day, millions of times over,” said Lineshree Moodley, country manager of Visa South Africa.

“Intelligent Commerce Connect brings that same, trusted payment acceptance infrastructure into the emerging world of AI-driven commerce, so businesses can let AI agents buy on behalf of consumers, securely and at scale.”

The key benefits of Intelligent Commerce Connect are that it: