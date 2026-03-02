Volvo Group SA appoints Stuart Potter as new MD

Volvo Group Southern Africa has appointed Stuart Potter as its new managing director, effective 1 March 2026.

Stuart Potter | image supplied

He succeeds Waldemar Christensen, who has led the business since 2022 and will take up the role of CEO at Designwerk Technologies AG in Switzerland.

Potter has more than three decades of experience in the commercial vehicle and transport sector. He joined Volvo Trucks in 2014 and has held a range of leadership roles across aftermarket, retail and operational functions. He began his career as a heavy commercial vehicle technician.

In a statement, Potter said fleet operators face mounting operational pressures and require long-term partnerships that extend beyond vehicle supply to include finance, service agreements, fleet management and parts support.

Volvo Group Southern Africa is headquartered in Jet Park, Gauteng, and operates a Volvo Trucks assembly plant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Its local portfolio includes Volvo Trucks, Volvo Penta, Volvo Bus and Volvo Financial Services.

The group employs about 750 people in South Africa and operates through a national dealer network of 20 dealerships, 12 wholly owned and eight privately owned.