Capitec names Andrew Baker as new CIO amid tech strategy shift

Capitec has appointed Andrew Baker as chief information officer (CIO), succeeding Wim de Bruyn as the bank adjusts its executive structure to support its next phase of technology development.

Andrew Baker | image supplied

Baker previously served as chief technology officer and has been with the bank for four years. In his new role, he will oversee the group’s technology strategy and ongoing digital transformation initiatives.

Capitec said the appointment forms part of a broader leadership realignment aimed at strengthening its technology capabilities as digital banking continues to evolve.

De Bruyn, who has led the bank’s technology and data functions for the past 11 years, will transition into a new executive portfolio overseeing payments, value-added services and foreign exchange.

Group CEO Graham Lee said the changes are intended to position the bank for continued growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive digital environment.

Capitec serves more than 25 million clients in South Africa and says it has positioned technology investment as a central pillar of its operating model.