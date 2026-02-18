South Africa
ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

HOSTAFRICAXLinkBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Capitec names Andrew Baker as new CIO amid tech strategy shift

Capitec has appointed Andrew Baker as chief information officer (CIO), succeeding Wim de Bruyn as the bank adjusts its executive structure to support its next phase of technology development.
18 Feb 2026
18 Feb 2026
Andrew Baker | image supplied
Andrew Baker | image supplied

Baker previously served as chief technology officer and has been with the bank for four years. In his new role, he will oversee the group’s technology strategy and ongoing digital transformation initiatives.

Capitec said the appointment forms part of a broader leadership realignment aimed at strengthening its technology capabilities as digital banking continues to evolve.

De Bruyn, who has led the bank’s technology and data functions for the past 11 years, will transition into a new executive portfolio overseeing payments, value-added services and foreign exchange.

Group CEO Graham Lee said the changes are intended to position the bank for continued growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive digital environment.

Capitec serves more than 25 million clients in South Africa and says it has positioned technology investment as a central pillar of its operating model.

Read more: new appointments, Capitec, Chief Information Officers, Graham Lee
Share this article
NextOptions
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz