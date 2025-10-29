South Africa’s coal mines are leaking methane – and no one knows how much

Methane traps over 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after it is released. It is responsible for about 30% of the warming the planet has experienced since the Industrial Revolution began in the 1760s.

South Africa is the seventh-largest coal producer in the world. Coal accounts for about 73% of the country’s energy. Although it is beginning to be phased out, the coal industry still matters for employment and local economy activity.

In coal mines, methane is naturally trapped within coal seams and the surrounding rock. When the coal is extracted, this gas is released into the atmosphere – both during active mining operations and from abandoned and closed mines – polluting the air and putting communities’ health at risk. Coal mine methane leaks also raise the risks of explosions in mines.

South Africa’s plan to fight global warming has so far focused on reducing its biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions: carbon dioxide from the coal-heavy economy. There has been very little research into methane being emitted by coal mines.

We are engineers and energy and mining specialists who worked with the Swaniti Initiative, a think tank focused on policy, governance and community issues to drive practical, long-term improvements. Together with our co-author, PhD candidate Nicola Wills, we set out to fill the gap in the research: to understand how much methane is really leaking from South Africa’s coal mines, and what could be done to stop this.

We reviewed existing research and policy documents on South Africa’s coal sector. We also ran workshops with experts to gather insights, and understand what options are available globally to reduce coal mine methane, and whether they could work in South Africa.

Our research found that South Africa does not have reliable or up-to-date records of methane emissions from its coal mines and there are few projects to reduce coal mine methane.

Tackling methane emissions is very important. Reducing these will reduce the amount of greenhouse gases South Africa is releasing into the atmosphere. It would also improve safety, protect health, and possibly even create jobs in coal regions that will experience job losses in the energy transition.

The methane problem

South Africa has a carbon tax. Climate and mine-safety laws exist. But, apart from the tax, it has no dedicated policies that explicitly target methane emissions from coal mining (including closed and abandoned mines).

Methane is also hardly mentioned in South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan to move the country away from coal-fired power to renewable energy or its nationally Determined Contribution (its global commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions).

Instead, responsibility for reporting mine methane emissions is fragmented across government departments. When mines and other companies report on their own methane emissions, this is patchy and often not made public. This leaves huge gaps. For example, official government data put methane emissions from coal mining at 0.06 million tonnes in 2022. But the Global Energy Monitor, International Energy Agency, research studies and satellite observations put the real number between 0.6 million and 1.1 million tonnes.

That’s 10 to 14 times higher than is being reported. This gap is caused by limited monitoring, different estimation approaches, and the complete absence of emissions data from closed and abandoned mines.

Why tackling methane could be a big win

The International Energy Agency suggests that up to 90% of emissions from operating mines could be reduced. Capturing methane before, during, or after mining is one way of doing this. For example, before mining starts, methane gas can be removed from the coal seam so that less escapes into the air once mining begins. The captured gas can be used as an energy source instead of being wasted.

These and other technology options used during mining and after mine closure need to be tested in South Africa’s coal mining sector to see if they are practical and affordable. If they are, then reducing mine methane emissions could make a meaningful contribution to reducing the country’s overall emissions profile.

Targeting just a handful of high-emitting mines could help reduce greenhouse gases quickly.

Methane management projects could also create a demand for new technical and engineering jobs in active, closed and abandoned coal mines. Mineworkers who are losing their employment as coal mines close down could be hired in many of these jobs.

By capturing and using methane instead of letting it escape, companies will not be taxed as much for the carbon they emit (carbon tax). They may even be able to earn income by selling carbon credits.

Setting up projects to capture mine methane would position South Africa as one of the first major coal producers in the global south to tackle mine methane on a large scale.

What needs to happen next

Our report lays out several steps that policymakers and the coal industry should take:

Measure better: strengthen monitoring with on-site equipment and satellite data, and make results public.

Close policy gaps: integrate methane into policy where applicable, alongside Just Energy Transition planning.

Support projects financially: use climate finance or carbon tax revenues to de-risk early projects and build investor confidence.

Don’t forget closed and abandoned mines: include methane management in mine closure obligations and rehabilitation plans.

Engage coal communities: make sure that unions, local governments and communities are involved from the start to make the transition away from coal just and fair.

Facilitate collaboration across the global south: encourage partnerships between coal-producing countries. These partnerships could share experiences, technologies and best practices for methane monitoring and mitigation. This could include joint research and development and pilot projects to reduce methane. Regional knowledge exchanges should be set up to adapt proven solutions to local conditions and build long-term technical capacity.

If nothing is done, methane will continue to leak from active, closed and abandoned coal mines. It will silently add to the climate crisis. But if the country is proactive, it can cut greenhouse gases and help support livelihoods in coal regions.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.