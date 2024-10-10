SA entrepreneurs who are changing the game in townships and cities

Startups like Shop2Shop are transforming the way small businesses operate by providing technology that makes financial products more accessible and seamless, promoting economic inclusion and empowering entrepreneurs throughout South Africa. The rise of apps and digital solutions has created a more connected world, enabling businesses to collaborate and conduct transactions more efficiently.

Locally, digital solutions play a pivotal role, particularly for underserved populations. As the digital landscape evolves and expands, many startups across South Africa are emerging as powerful catalysts for change, driving innovation in both urban and township economies. Among these pioneering ventures, there are certain companies that are making significant strides in addressing the unique challenges faced by South African consumers and small businesses. Here are some standout examples of small businesses that are leading the pack in their respective industries.

Cloudy deliveries

Cloudy Deliveries was founded by Colin Mkosi in 2020. A delivery service similar to Uber Eats, this startup uses bicycles to do deliveries for local restaurants, supermarkets and other stores in the community of Langa in the Western Cape.

An initial seven second-hand bicycles grew to 15, and today Cloudy Deliveries works with over 250 young people in the community, having already done over 50,000 deliveries. ''Cloudy Solutions helps to provide these young people with a source of income to be able to sustain their lives and their families.

Sum1 Investments

In 2020, Kurhula Baloyi embarked on a mission to transform the investment landscape in South Africa, addressing the glaring disparities in the under-representation of black individuals and communities in investment circles.

Her belief that everyone should have access to opportunities that can help them build wealth led to her establishing Sum1 Investments, which provides short-term investments for stokvels and savings groups.

Sum1 Investments leverages the power of the collective to create wealth and improve financial inclusion via investment platforms within communities.

Shop2Shop

Another company advancing financial inclusion is Shop2Shop, an accessible and user-friendly all-in-one trading ecosystem. Through the app customers, normally merchants, can manage payments of all suppliers without using physical cash and all payments within the Shop2Shop ecosystem are free.

The Tap2Pay devices accept payment from all banks making cash into the ecosystem instant and seamless giving business owners immediate access to their funds and the ability to conduct business without waiting for payments to clear.

Merchants can also purchase VAS products like airtime and electricity to sell to their customers giving them access to creating a one-stop-shop concept for their customers.

Shesha

Launched in May this year, Shesha is a new South African-owned e-hailing service formed to disrupt the established e-hailing landscape, largely dominated by international giants and offers reliable, secure and affordable priced rides.

Currently operating throughout Gauteng with the onboarding of over 13,000 drivers, Shesha will be expanding to other provinces in the future.

Shesha collaborates with the local taxi industry including the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and National Taxi Alliance (NTA), with 10% of Shesha shares allocated to the Gauteng E-Hailing Trust to help operators gain access to essential benefits such as medical aid, provident funding and pensions.

Lawyered Up

Small businesses often face challenges related to accessing and affording legal services. Lawyered Up is a unique digital legal service platform that provides easy access to important legal documents while connecting modern-day entrepreneurs, freelancers, and independent contractors with trained and qualified attorneys.

With the belief that legal support should be a necessity, not a luxury, this service offers affordable, AI-driven legal assistance to empower SMEs to thrive by focusing on growing their businesses.

Zaio

Zaio is an online coding school offering accredited and beginner-friendly self-paced courses in

Full stack, front-end, and back-end development. With an average time for completion of the bootcamps being between 12 and 24 weeks, Zaio provides students with the skills they need to become professional developers.

Career support is included in the curriculum including job coaching, interview prep, and referrals to potential employers within a hiring network.