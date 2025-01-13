BizTrends2025: Old Mutual FOR SME - Global outlook relevant to the local South African economy

In 2025, the global entrepreneurship landscape is set to evolve rapidly, presenting South African SMEs with unique challenges and opportunities influenced by economic factors and technological innovation. This article examines global trends defining entrepreneurship and the SME landscape in 2025, highlighting their relevance to South Africa amidst high unemployment rates and economic instability.

SMEs worldwide drive the utilisation of digital solutions like automation, cloud computing, AI, and data analytics to boost productivity, improve customer satisfaction, and streamline operations. A rise in digital transformation is also evident in South Africa with SMEs adopting cloud-based accounting, inventory, and CRM solutions, like Old Mutual SMEgo's Tap to Pay, for financial inclusion and market transformation.

Author: Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director of SME at Old Mutual Corporate

Furthermore, green technologies, and the adoption of sustainable and ethical business practices across the world and local to South Africa in 2025 are trends that will continue to recognise climate change and social justice, with an increased emphasis on sustainability and ethical business practices. We will continue to see customers opt for companies that prioritise environmental sustainability and become more conscious of environmental impact. This consciousness assists SMEs in having a competitive advantage above their competitors, attracting clients, and improving their business reputation.

In the South African context, SMEs contribute towards reduction of social inequality and environmental challenges in their business endeavours. By minimising carbon footprints, reducing waste, and responsibly sourcing materials, they can appeal to a global market and positively impact the local economy. Industries like agriculture, fashion, and manufacturing can benefit from adopting sustainable supply chains, renewable energy sources, and ethical sourcing practices. These businesses contribute to climate change and appeal to socially conscious consumers. SMEs adopting environmentally friendly processes, fair labour, and community support are gaining market share, making sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) fundamental to business success.

2025 will still have the conventional banking system and payment systems disrupted by fintech innovative solutions, particularly for SMEs. Previously inaccessible financial services have since become accessible to smaller enterprises due to new developments like decentralised finance (DeFi) and mobile payment systems. Innovations which include mobile payments, blockchain, and DeFi technologies, are revolutionising the financial services sector, making banking, payments, and loans more accessible to SMEs in 2025. SMEgo's Tap2Pay is one of the domestic fintech technologies which permit smartphone payments without point of sale (POS) hardware, benefiting South African SMEs. Considering the rise in mobile and digital payment preferences, this is especially important for underprivileged or rural places. By implementing mobile-first financial solutions, SMEs will thrive in 2025.

The growing number of individuals doing freelance work or short-term contracts globally, particularly within the technology, creative, and service sectors has shifted gig economy exponentially. This shift offers flexibility, reduces overhead costs, and is expected to continue growing in 2025. With an unemployment rate estimated at 32.10% in the third quarter of 2024 by Trading Economics data, this has further sparked a surge in the gig economy in South Africa where small businesses hire freelancers or part-time workers to fill specific roles. This model reduces labour costs, promotes work-life balance, and addresses skills shortages, with the gig economy expected to grow further in 2025.

Data drives the trajectory of all industries and as a result, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are becoming more and more crucial for enterprises, especially SMEs, as they enable data-driven decisions, trend prediction, and automation, leading to increased efficiency and profitability. By 2025, SMEs will use AI tools to enhance customer service and product quality. AI-powered tools like chatbots, customer insights platforms, and predictive analytics to compete with larger competitors. Automation in customer support, marketing, and inventory management is gaining traction, saving time and reducing costs, offering personalised experiences and smarter decision-making.

Conclusion

In conclusion, i) digital transformation, ii) green technologies, and the adoption of sustainable and ethical business practices, iii) fintech innovative solutions, iv) gig economy and v) artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics some of the trends to expected to continue in 2025.

To keep abreast of the changing technological landscape, South African SMEs are expected to thrive in 2025 by leveraging digital tools, embracing fintech innovations and adapting to new work models. By staying updated on global trends and local opportunities, entrepreneurs can build resilient, sustainable businesses that contribute to the national economy and contribute to economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development. The convergence of global and local trends will shape the future of business for entrepreneurs and SMEs in South Africa in exciting ways.

In 2025, SMEs must deliver personalised customer experiences to differentiate themselves from competitors. Utilising data analytics, customer feedback systems, and personalised marketing strategies, South African SMEs can offer tailored products and services. This customer-first approach will build loyalty, generate repeat business, and ensure their success in the market.

