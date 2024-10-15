Netstar appoints Morné Grundlingh as group CFO to bolster international growth ambitions

Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron and leading provider of vehicle tracking and telematics solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Morné Grundlingh ACA CA(SA) as its new group chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 2024. Morné brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in the financial and technology sectors, having held key executive roles at both Nasdaq and JSE-listed companies.

As a Chartered Accountant (ACA CA(SA)) and a member of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), Morné is highly qualified for his new role. His educational background includes an MSc in Accounting and Finance (Cum Laude) from Birmingham City University, an Executive Diploma in Directorship from Singapore Management University, an IFRS Certification from ICAEW, and a BComm Hons in Accounting from the University of Johannesburg.

Grant Fraser, group managing director of Netstar, expressed his excitement about the appointment, saying: "We are delighted to welcome Morné into Netstar’s executive leadership. His career achievements, including his time as Group CFO at a Nasdaq-listed vehicle telematics company, where he spearheaded significant growth and expansion initiatives, and his leadership roles at BlackRock, Barclays, and Credit Suisse, highlight his exceptional strategic and financial acumen. With his global perspective and proven ability to drive performance, Morné will be instrumental in helping Netstar accelerate its growth and innovation in the connected technology space as we continue our global expansion."

Morné’s leadership experience spans across major financial hubs, making him ideally positioned to lead Netstar’s financial strategy and contribute to the company’s continued global growth. His vision and expertise will play a crucial role in driving Netstar’s next phase of innovation and expansion in the ever-evolving connected technology sector.

