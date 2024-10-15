DP World announces £1bn boost for London Gateway

DP World has announced a £1bn expansion of London Gateway, aiming to make it the UK’s largest container port within five years. The expansion includes the construction of two new shipping berths, bringing the total to six, capable of accommodating the world's largest container ships. A second rail terminal will also be added to handle the anticipated rise in containerised trade, boosting the volume and resilience of international trade.

By the end of the decade, the full quayside stretching more than 2.5km in length will be able to simultaneously receive six vessels, each more than 400 metres long, and boast Europe’s tallest quay cranes at the height of the Big Ben.

Job creation and economic growth

The expansion will create a further 400 permanent new jobs, DP World says, in addition to the 1,200 currently employed at the site, and is the culmination of a rapid growth plan for the Thames Estuary hub which opened in 2013 and has been a catalyst for economic regeneration in south Essex.

The expansion will take the total invested by DP World at London Gateway to more than £3bn, converting the site of a former oil refinery into one of the UK’s largest and most important logistics hubs. The site has most recently seen the addition of a £350m fourth berth, the first to be powered entirely by electricity, and which will soon accept its first ship.

DP World has established Europe’s largest logistics park, employing 1,500 workers, as a counterweight to the Midlands-based ‘golden triangle’ of UK logistics.

Tenants at the park benefit from storage, warehousing and distribution services linked to excellent rail freight and motorway connections, and quick access to the important consumer market of London and the South East. Fast-track planning consent enables businesses to erect new facilities in response to demand.

Trade and supply chain resilience

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive officer at DP World says: "DP World London Gateway will help make Britain’s trade flow in the future by connecting domestic exporters with global markets and delivering vital supply chain resilience for the whole economy. I am proud of this major investment which underlines DP World’s long-term commitment to the UK."

Ernst Schulze, chief executive officer for ports and terminals at DP World UK, says: "As this commitment demonstrates, London Gateway’s location and transport infrastructure are ideally placed for expansion. With extra capacity comes the reliability and supply chain resilience so important to our customers and consumers, especially in uncertain times such as the pandemic and disruption due to geopolitical events."

Subject to planning approval and regulatory requirements, the expansion is expected to significantly increase the volume of trade at the port which currently handles approximately nearly 2 million TEU annually.