Altron announces new appointments to support accelerated growth plan

Altron has appointed new group executives for legal and investor relations to support the group’s accelerated growth plan.

Effective from 1 March 2025 Lauren Wilson has been appointed to the role of group executive of Altron’s legal department, with Zanele Salman taking over as group executive of investor relations effective 17 February 2025.

Altron Group CEO Werner Kapp says the appointments underscore Altron’s commitment to driving its growth plans and creating enhanced value for shareholders from its portfolio of platform and IT services businesses. “Both Lauren and Zanele bring extensive industry experience to the group, and their appointments will augment our legal and investor relations capabilities. We are delighted to welcome them to the group,” he says.

Lauren brings wide-ranging commercial and legal experience to the group. She has previously held executive leadership roles in leading South African companies such as MTN and SAB, contributing to decision-making processes and the execution of strategic priorities. In her career, she has managed procurement portfolios across South Africa and the entire Africa Zone. She also held earlier senior positions at MTN where she managed legal risk across 21 operations in Africa and the Middle East. In that role she was primarily operating as a Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) attorney due to the strength of her commercial law skills.

At Altron, Lauren will bring her extensive expertise to bear on contract negotiation ensuring all projects and strategic business initiatives are appropriately navigated to deliver maximum value whilst meeting Altron’s required commercial objectives and deadlines. Her focus will include supporting the company’s capital allocation strategy, managing due diligence processes, and enhancing operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

Zanele’s career spans two decades in business development, marketing, and investor relations, having worked for some of the JSE’s top 40 listed companies where she has led projects and initiatives across various elements of the value chain. Over the course of her career Zanele has held numerous executive roles in leading South African companies including AECI, Sasol, and Nampak. Her wealth of experience includes a focus on research and development, operations optimisation, strategy, investor relations, business development, marketing and sales, communications as well as value creation.

At Altron, Zanele will take responsibility for all aspects of the group’s investor relations. She will oversee the company’s engagement with the investment community, ensuring clear and transparent communication of Altron’s financial performance, growth strategy, and long-term value creation initiatives.



