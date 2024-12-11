Samsung unveils all-new e-Store App

Samsung Electronics South Africa is thrilled to announce the launch of its all-new Samsung e-Store App, designed to enhance the way customers shop for their favourite Samsung products. Now available for download, the Samsung e-Store App brings exclusive offers, personalised shopping experiences, and essential product education to users’ fingertips, making it easier than ever to shop the brand’s latest innovations.

To celebrate the launch, Samsung is offering customers an exclusive 10% discount on their first purchase of home appliances, mobile devices, tablets, and wearables through the app - use the code: SHOPAPPZA at checkout to redeem.

What the Samsung e-Store App offers:

Unlock access to special pricing, including buy and get deals. Tailored shopping experience: Personalised recommendations and easy access to the products you love, from smartphones, tablets and wearables to televisions, fridges and washing machines.



Detailed product information and tutorials to help users make informed decisions on the latest Samsung innovations. Seamless shopping: Enjoy a smooth, secure checkout experience with various payment options and fast delivery tracking.



Student offers

The Samsung e-Store App has been designed with both commerce app users - frequent online shoppers who love the convenience of app-based shopping - and Samsung enthusiasts - those who own Samsung products and want to stay connected with the brand’s newest releases and exclusive deals. With a sleek, intuitive interface and features that make shopping and learning about Samsung products easier than ever, the Samsung e-Store App is the ultimate online shopping companion.

"At Samsung, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our customers' shopping experience, and the launch of our new e-Store App bears testament to this commitment. With exclusive offers, personalised recommendations, and easy access to the latest Samsung products, the app brings the convenience of shopping right to your fingertips. We’re excited to offer our customers a seamless and rewarding way to explore and purchase their favourite Samsung products, especially with the amazing buy and get deals available now," said Astrud Meintjes, HOD: e-commerce at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

Download the Samsung e-Store App today

The Samsung e-Store App is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. Simply visit the App Store or Google Play Store to get started and take advantage of the 10% off your first purchase.

Download the app now so you can get innovative products and enjoy a great shopping convenience.

