Unleashing business efficiency with Altron Digital Business

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, organisations constantly seek innovative solutions to optimise their operations and gain a competitive edge. The largest and most valuable businesses globally have streamlined their operations, cut unnecessary spending, use real-time data to make decisions, employ real-time analytics and optimise customer experience

Craig Stewart, managing director at Altron Digital Business

While more and more businesses are implementing ERP systems, Gartner predicts that by 2027, more than 70% of these recently implemented ERP initiatives will fail to fully meet their original business objectives and as many as 25% will fail catastrophically. The reason for this is that 75% of ERP strategies are not strongly aligned with overall business strategy, leading to confusion and lacklustre results. Similarly, technology-centric approaches to ERP that ignore stakeholder engagements will also result in ERP initiatives failing to meet business expectations.

Businesses that struggle to manage and get full value from ERP and CRM systems typically rush into implementation without a clear roadmap. This can lead to budget overruns, delays in implementation, operational disruptions, unexpected costs and ultimately, project failure. High costs and the need for specialist skills can hinder the return on investment.

Altron Digital Business has extensive experience in helping organisations harness the full potential of Microsoft Dynamics 365. Its expert team provides a range of services, including customised solutions to meet specific business needs and seamless integration with existing systems and processes. In addition, it assists organisations to ensure a smooth migration from legacy systems to Microsoft Dynamics 365, provides ongoing support to ensure optimal performance and proactively manages clients’ Microsoft Dynamics 365 environment via its managed services offering.

Its team of certified experts have extensive experience in implementing and supporting Microsoft Dynamics 365 and tailoring solutions to the organisation’s specific requirements. The team has a proven track record with a history of successful implementations and satisfied clients. Strong strategic partnerships with Microsoft and other leading technology providers ensure the Altron Digital Business team is at the cutting edge of the latest technologies and solutions.

"We are excited to help organisations unlock the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365," says Craig Stewart, MD at Altron Digital Business. "Our expertise and commitment to customer success enable us to deliver innovative solutions that drive business growth and transformation.”

Stewart reveals that clients that utilise Altron Digital Business to provide Microsoft Dynamics 365 as a managed service benefit from reduced IT expenses by leveraging a subscription-based model, which offers more predictable and manageable costs.

“Managed services include regular updates, maintenance and support, reducing the need for in-house IT staff and lowering overall operational costs, while continuous support means that issues are quickly resolved and system performance is optimised. Ultimately, a managed service enables businesses to free up internal resources to focus on core activities that drive growth and innovation,” says Stewart.

