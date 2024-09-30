Altron Digital: Key player in IDC MarketScape MEA Cloud Professional Services 2024 Assessment

Altron Digital Business was recently positioned in the Major Players category in the IDC MarketScape: MEA Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #META51810024, November 2024). The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors with a minimum of $20m in cloud-related project-based services revenue in MEA for the 2023 calendar year, with cloud projects and delivery teams operating in Saudi Arabia, South Africa, or the UAE.

The IDC MarketScape noted: “Altron Digital Business takes a strong consultative approach to customer engagements, with extensive proofs of concept, incremental execution plans, and deep relationships able to adapt resiliently to challenges. The company has a proven track record in multiple cloud use cases, including edge to cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud, and legacy migration and workload modernisation.”

The report went on to say: “Regardless of the platform, the company has made successful forays into service delivery automation and actively co-innovates with partners and customers to drive incremental value.”

Altron Digital Business managing director, Craig Stewart, says: “We believe this recognition comes as a result of the strategic investments over the last year to build its capabilities as a digital transformation partner of choice.”

Altron Digital Business, created through the amalgamation of Altron Karabina, Altron Systems Integration and Altron Managed Solutions last year, delivers comprehensive IT services to enterprises across South Africa and the Middle East.

“We set out with a clear vision to position ourselves as the leading IT services provider in our markets. We believe that the IDC MarketScape recognition, and our significant – and growing – client portfolio, indicates that we are on the right path to achieving our mission. We have become an indispensable digital transformation partner and a trusted advisor as enterprises move to harness AI and big data,” he says.

Cloud is a critical enabler for leveraging data and AI, he says. “Most organisations are prioritising AI-enabled transformation and optimisation. However, successful AI implementations require careful strategic planning, the right data foundation, optimal cloud and infrastructure architecture, and realistic use cases. Altron Digital Business has emerged as the trusted advisor and implementation partner of organisations moving to harness AI through their cloud platform.”

Stewart explains that Altron Digital Business has invested in enhancing its skills resources, operational excellence, and transparency and accountability across service delivery and internal operations.

“We’re building a breadth and depth of ideas, voices, and experience to help our customers move into a new digital era with confidence,” Stewart says.

In addition to taking the lead in the IT services space, Altron Digital Business has also stepped up its efforts to contribute to South Africa’s economic growth, skills development, and job creation.

Read the excerpt here: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0f6B2N0.



