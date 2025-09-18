SMEGo Pitchathon awards R4.2m to 14 SME’s

The Old Mutual SMEgo Pitchathon 2025 energised South Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape with an inspiring showcase of cutting-edge innovations and promising startups. Running from morning to evening across two vibrant hubs, Johannesburg and Cape Town, this dynamic pitching competition attracted some of the most visionary small and medium enterprises (SMEs) ready to transform industries and capture a collective prize pool of R4.2m.

The Johannesburg session kicked off first, featuring 21 finalists delivering impactful pitches across three intensive sessions. Startups from diverse sectors such as accounting and tax advisory, fintech, telecommunications, 3D technology, and digital solutions mesmerized the panel of judges and audience alike with their creative business propositions and scalable models. Following a rigorous judges’ deliberation, the event moved to the Cape Town session where eight finalists presented in a spirited evening session showcasing Africa-focused business services, technology, photography, and general services enterprises.

Key highlights from Johannesburg’s pitching included ventures like Ukuhamba who provided an edgy presentation on the manufacture of Prosthetics, eFama App and EJuuz, whilst in Cape Town, Mzansi Business Services showcased their amazing efforts in fintech education. BoTech Africa, Arthmatic and JR Prodigy Venture delivered standout presentations.

The competition judged by industry experts emphasised innovation, market potential, and social impact among the finalists. Judges also engaged with entrepreneurs during post-pitch discussions, offering insights and mentorship to support business maturation. The judges included Thandeka Dludla, business manager SME at Old Mutual Corporate, Michael Bowren, co-founder at Finch Technologies. Bonolo Sékhukhune, AD of strategic partnerships at Lesaka Technologies, Dimakatso Masiteng, chief information officer at National Youth Development Agency and Thabang Mkhuma, technical advisor at MICT Seta.

Following heated deliberations, the winners of the SMEgo Pitchathon 2025 were announced for the Johannesburg finalists and later for Cape Town, spotlighting the most promising SMEs poised to accelerate growth with prize funding. Thapelo Makotanyane, head of empowerment and transformation at Old Mutual Limited went on to say: “This year, the Pitchathon brought together some of the best in ICT and finance SMEs. We are proud to say that the R4.2m went to the rightful companies that can effect change in the economy.”

Johannesburg winners:

Efama app



Ukuhamba



Makhoba Professional Services



Monyake Group



Credipple



Winsome Africa



EJuuz



Dotblack Projex



A1 ICT Trading



Protogen Pty Ltd

Cape Town winners:

Mzansi Business Services



Arthmatic



JrProdigy Venture/Ta Smart Vending



BoTech Africa

“The SMEgo Pitchathon continues to play a pivotal role in fostering enterprise development and bridging access to capital for innovative SMEs across South Africa. The event’s success underscores the vibrancy and resilience of the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, inspiring broader investment in homegrown business talent”. Concludes Makotanyane.

For more information, visit www.SMego.co.za/home/.



