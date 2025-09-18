6 Lessons I have learnt as a woman leading an agency

Katlego Mahura, MD at Idea Engineers, gives six lessons she has learnt as a woman leading an agency (Image supplied)

However, the differences observed are not limited to gender equity, they reflect how organisations can strengthen teams by aligning with the realities of modern working life and creating space for more inclusive, adaptable cultures.

A transition from a male-dominated, engineering-focused environment to leading a business with more than 90% women representation reveals powerful insights into leadership, performance, and workplace culture.

Here are six lessons learnt from leading an agency as a woman.

Flexibility drives performance During the pandemic, flexible working models showed clear benefits for both businesses and employees. Yet most South African companies have now called staff back to the office: Discovery Bank reports that more than 75% of office workers now commute at least three days per week and office rentals have surpassed pre-pandemic levels in most metros. For many women, reverting to a rigid office-first model risks undoing hard-won progress. At Idea Engineers, we measure outcomes rather than hours, and the result has been higher morale, stronger retention and better performance.

Kind leadership can be strong leadership Leading a company is often associated with making difficult decisions and keeping the workforce in line. While it is important to be strong and decisive, leadership can also be kind and empathetic. We understand what it means to juggle deadlines with school runs, doctor’s visits or the logistics of family life. This has shaped a culture where people don’t have to apologise for needing flexibility, provided they deliver. This approach builds loyalty and a performance mindset based on mutual trust.

Trust is based on accountability Flexibility must be underpinned by accountability. That means clear expectations, transparent performance measures and robust tools for collaboration. When delivery is non-negotiable, flexibility enhances rather than threatens business outcomes. For us, it has strengthened client relationships and reduced attrition.

Thriving requires a safe space A workplace where people feel safe to speak up, share challenges and be themselves unlocks greater creativity and innovation. People who feel safer, more trusted and more purposeful will usually be more willing to go the extra mile. McKinsey research shows that 89% of employees believe psychological safety in the workplace is essential and highlights how leadership behaviour strongly influences whether teams feel able to take risks and contribute ideas. In my experience, breakthrough ideas surface and collaboration thrives when team members know they can speak openly without fear of judgment.

The invisible load remains a challenge for women in the workforce The unpaid workload outside the office remains unequal. Data from UN Women shows that South African women and girls spend 15.6% of their day on unpaid care compared to just 6.5% for men. When workplaces ignore this imbalance, women are forced to cut back hours, miss promotions, or leave industries entirely. Throughout my career, I have seen talented colleagues struggle to balance demanding roles with caregiving responsibilities, often at the cost of their career growth. Companies that address the invisible load through flexibility, fair pay and supportive policies will be better positioned to attract and retain talent.