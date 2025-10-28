Effectively transforming SA’s business sector goes well beyond law and regulation

Businesses need to continually review their progress and reset their goals to accommodate the multiple dynamics of their organisation. One of the areas that needs diligent attention is diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) policy and practice.

Taelo Mojapelo, CEO, bpSA

Diligently pursuing DE&I policies enables companies to attract more talent (particularly the younger generation), makes it more likely that they will financially outperform their peers and ensures that they enjoy more employee engagement and loyalty, which drives innovation and long-term success.

These were some of the conclusions drawn in a recent paper which I co-authored with Dr Jefferson Yu-Chen and Khethiwe Nkuna. In the paper, we pointed out that DE&I is a crucial driver of business success. But for many employers, effective implementation remains out of reach.

Four strategies

We outline four strategies, which go beyond superficial gestures and can be adapted to the specific context of different organisations. By creating synergies around these initiatives, leaders can effectively embed DE&I into the core of their organisational culture and daily operations.

1. Strong foundation

The first strategy is to establish a strong foundation. In South Africa, the Employment Equity Act requires companies to eliminate unfair discrimination in the workplace and promote affirmative action.

Establishing a strong foundation requires setting measurable goals that align directly with the organisation’s objectives. Set specific targets on aspects such as attrition, performance, promotions, leadership pipeline, employment pipeline, pay equity and inclusion. Improvement should be measured by a defined percentage within a determined timeframe.

To prevent contentious situations, DE&I policies need to be implemented with the utmost transparency. All decisions related to DE&I should be based on objective, clearly defined criteria.

2. Attention throughout

The second important strategy is to give attention to DE&I at every stage of employees’ career journeys, from recruitment to building a leadership pipeline. Doing so with intentional strategies will ensure that DE&I is deeply embedded in the organisation’s culture and practices.

Recognising the contributions of employees from diverse backgrounds is another key element of fostering an inclusive workplace. Leaders who are actively mentoring and guiding should be praised, which not only boosts morale but also signals that diversity is valued at all levels of the organisation.

3. Empowering company culture

Thirdly, to foster an environment where all employees feel valued and empowered to contribute, organisations must prioritise the following: effective communication, transparency and consistency; cultural intelligence training; recognition of contributions; and ongoing internal campaigns.

Transparent communication helps to build trust both internally, with employees, and externally, with stakeholders. Regular updates on DE&I progress, shared through internal reports and public disclosures, reinforce an organisation’s commitment to these principles.

Flexible work arrangements, including remote work and flexible hours, can assist in promoting collaboration and inclusive engagement within diverse teams. These arrangements accommodate the varying needs of employees, such as those with disabilities, caregiving responsibilities, or from different cultural backgrounds.

Employees from diverse backgrounds may face unique stressors, such as discrimination or microaggressions, which can affect their mental well-being. By offering accessible mental health support, organisations can help level the playing field, enabling all employees to manage stress and perform at their best.

4. Broaden impact

Finally, organisations can broaden their impact by including supplier diversity, corporate social investment (CSI) and corporate activism. By integrating suppliers from diverse backgrounds, such as black-owned, women-owned, and businesses owned by people with disabilities, companies not only support the financial independence of these groups but also strengthen their own operations.

Engaging with a wide range of suppliers fosters innovation and competitiveness, as diverse suppliers bring unique perspectives and solutions that enhance market knowledge and adaptability. Integrating CSI with DE&I initiatives amplifies the positive effects of both, by creating a unified strategy that addresses social, economic and ethical issues.

Encouraging corporate activism and community engagement by providing resources and support for volunteer work helps to strengthen the connection between businesses and the communities they serve. By integrating strong DE&I principles into their brand identity, companies can improve public perception, increase customer loyalty, and attract a diverse workforce.

Holistic approach

Effective implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) policies does not follow from rigid legislation. It demands a holistic approach that critically examines and dismantles barriers to full participation.

This ongoing journey begins with courageous, inclusive leadership and it gathers momentum as a result of continuous learning, adaptation, and a steadfast commitment from all levels of the organisation.