Navigating complex waters: How specialised services simplify customs and insurance for businesses

Businesses trading internationally face an increasingly complex web of customs regulations and insurance requirements that can derail operations and drain profits. Changing regulatory requirements, security measures, inadequate insurance coverage, and compliance failures create mounting pressure. Without proper expertise, companies remain vulnerable to delays, penalties, and financial losses.

The right logistics partner with customs and insurance expertise is crucial for international business success, says Detlev Duve, managing director of Dachser South Africa. "As businesses face pressure to ensure compliance whilst managing costs, it's essential to partner with a provider that understands the complexities of international trade and can provide customised solutions."

According to Duve, essential factors for navigating customs and insurance successfully include regulatory knowledge, security certifications, insurance guidance, and risk management. "Potential customers should carefully evaluate how their logistics partners address compliance and protection needs. A lack of measures can lead to operational disruptions and financial exposure."

Dachser's approach to customs and insurance covers services including customs data announcements, documentation preparation, and insurance advisory services.

Customs expertise for international trade

International trade requires businesses to deal with customs regulations across multiple countries, each with its own requirements and security protocols. Dachser provides customs clearance services to businesses across all industries.

The company is certified as an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) in several countries. This status provides customs control benefits worldwide – benefits which Dachser passes on to its customers. "Having AEO certification makes customs controls easier and ensures a consistent international supply chain," says Duve. "Our customs-approved security standards not only simplify customs clearance, they are also a seal of approval for global trading partners."

Effective customs clearance requires more than just form-filling – it demands understanding of international trade regulations and security protocols. Dachser's experience with programmes such as C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) positions the company as a trusted partner for businesses requiring reliable customs clearance.

Take the case of businesses exporting to the United States, which must comply with the 10+2 rule under the Importer Security Filing (ISF), where ten defined entries must be transmitted electronically to US Customs at least 24 hours before the ship leaves the port of departure. "We have been working as a registered filer on behalf of clients since 2009," says Duve. "Incorrect, late or missing filings can result in fines between $2,500 and $5,000, making professional handling necessary."

Electronic customs procedures ensure fast and safe handling whilst reducing processing times. Dachser's customs specialists possess deep regulatory knowledge gained through decades of international experience. "We carefully navigate consignments through local and international customs rules and coordinate the entire customs clearance process with local authorities," explains Duve.

​As a global business, Dachser has an extensive network and can handle complex customs requirements across borders whilst maintaining the personal touch through local expertise. "Our team of customs specialists understands the details of international trade regulations and uses this knowledge to deliver customised solutions that meet our clients' compliance needs."

​Insurance expertise and risk management

​​When it comes to insurance, shipping to unfamiliar destinations that do not have well-organised infrastructure can add to the risk factor. While damage and loss is rare, it can be very expensive, making insurance costs money well spent, says Duve. Service delivery is at the heart of Dachser's insurance operations. Dachser is registered as an FSP in South Africa and clients benefit from insurance guidance that addresses potential coverage gaps.

"Not understanding insurance implications is a major risk for businesses," says Duve. "Our expert team advises clients on managing risks and filling insurance gaps, often assisting with documentation to ensure smooth clearance and delivery whilst protecting against financial exposure."

​For example, when it comes to protecting valuable shipments, it's vital to understand the difference between liability coverage and cargo insurance during transit, explains Duve. "Many businesses confuse freight insurance with cargo insurance, assuming their shipments are covered for full value with freight insurance," says Duve. "This misunderstanding can be a costly error, as freight insurance compensation is calculated on weight basis – meaning the same amount would be paid for one kilogram of platinum as for one kilogram of paper. Cargo insurance, which can be taken to cover the full value of a shipment while it is in transit, protects the customer.”

As a logistics specialist in Africa, Dachser South Africa is responsible for coordinating almost every aspect of customers shipments. “It makes sense for us to handle cargo insurance too as a value-added service,” says Duve. “We negotiate contracts, pay the premiums and submit claims on behalf of our customers, managing correspondence until a settlement is reached.”

Harnessing global networks

With 433 locations in 43 countries, Dachser's global network provides customs and insurance expertise across key markets. This global reach helps when dealing with international trade regulations and security requirements. Dachser's decades of international experience ensures timely clearances, appropriate coverage, and avoidance of costly penalties and exposure.

"As an international logistics provider, it's essential to maintain excellent relationships with customs authorities and possess deep knowledge of trade regulations and insurance principles," says Duve. "When challenges arise, our expertise and network ensure we are in the best position to assist and keep clients protected and compliant. We strive to be a logistics partner that truly understands the details of customs compliance and insurance protection, committed to safeguarding our clients' interests," Duve concludes. ​