    Flexibility and consolidation are key to navigating Africa’s evolving logistics challenges

    With logistics across Africa facing mounting complexities in 2025, businesses are under increasing pressure to overcome a range of challenges. From congested ports in South Africa to the difficulties of managing risks in high-volume shipping lanes like the Cape of Good Hope or securing airfreight capacity, companies must find innovative and reliable logistics solutions to remain competitive.
    Issued by Dachser
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    “The current logistics landscape demands flexibility, control, and efficiency,” says Detlev Duve, managing director at Dachser South Africa. “We're finding solutions to address the challenges head-on, enabling our customers to operate with confidence.”

    African businesses are grappling with several pressing issues in the logistics sector, says Duve. "Cape Town’s worsening port congestion, which can lead to vessel anchorage delays of up to 10 days, is disrupting timetables and pushing up costs. The rerouting of vessels around the Cape of Good Hope adds significant shipping time, up to 10 days. Increasing demand in airfreight as shippers switch to the skies is straining available capacity. Further complicating the picture, geopolitical tensions near critical trade corridors such as the Red Sea are creating ongoing risks for maritime traffic."

    Compounding these challenges are rising freight rates, driven by a shift in capacity as larger vessels are repurposed for more lucrative global trade lanes, leaving smaller ships to service Africa. "For shippers, these market dynamics translate to tighter margins, reduced operational efficiencies, and heightened uncertainty," says Duve. "A close, transparent partnership with your logistics provider is critical."

    Dachser South Africa is stepping up to empower businesses across the region with tailored services, advanced technology, and strategic partnerships, providing solutions rooted in experience and expertise.

    Visibility with advanced track and trace

    In a market prone to unpredictability, remaining informed is essential. Within its integrated Dachser platform the logistics provider has deployed an enhanced track-and-trace system offering visibility into shipments. This innovation allows businesses to monitor their goods’ movement with accuracy and make informed logistical decisions. “Being in control of your shipment status is critical in today’s environment, and our track-and-trace tools ensure that our customers are always one step ahead,” explains Duve.

    Diversified shipping options, balancing transit time and costs

    ​​
    ​Duve says it's vital to quickly analyse costs and lead times across different ports and carriers to find the most suitable arrangements for specific business needs. "We're working with clients to balance transit time and costs, evaluating trade-offs between faster delivery and higher shipping expenses to determine cost-efficient solutions."

    Consolidation strategy to combat rising freight costs

    To counter rising freight rates caused by limited capacity on certain routes, Dachser has enhanced its global LCL services, which consolidate multiple small shipments into one larger consignment. This approach allows businesses to optimise their logistics budgets. Dachser has also expanded its own consolidations specifically designed to manage time-sensitive cargo. ​

    “At Dachser, we manage block bookings for key trade routes and time-sensitive shipments, ensuring our customers receive cost-effective yet reliable service,” underscores Duve. By refining its already extensive consolidation network, Dachser is extending access to more affordable shipping solutions without compromising on delivery timelines.

    Supporting airfreight needs with block space agreements

    The story of airfreight in 2025 centres on demand outpacing capacity, especially as online retail continues its steady growth. To fill this gap, Dachser leverages its strategic block space agreements with air carriers. These agreements secure much-needed capacity for businesses reliant on airfreight, while Dachser's consolidation of shipments reduces overall costs.

    ​“With our airfreight consolidation services backed by efficient block booking systems, our customers can move critical consignments without delay - even amidst volatile market conditions,” Duve explains.

    Streamlining customs with AEO expertise

    Navigating customs procedures is often a bottleneck in the African logistics chain. By securing top-tier Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) approval from the South African Revenue Service (SARS), Dachser provides its customers expedited customs clearance and access to a dedicated SARS channel to resolve issues swiftly. ​

    “We’re proud to be an approved AEO service provider. This not only streamlines border control processes for our customers but also guarantees reliability in unpredictable conditions,” adds Duve.

    Sustaining an efficient supply chain requires constant adaptation and collaboration. By equipping businesses in Africa with robust digital tools, streamlined customs practices and scalable consolidation options, Dachser effectively addresses both the immediate and long-term challenges in logistics. ​

    “We are strategic partners invested in helping our customers build resilient supply chains,” says Duve. “From enhanced visibility to cost-saving strategies, Dachser delivers solutions that adapt and evolve in sync with Africa’s dynamic markets.” ​

    It is time to take proactive steps towards reliable logistics. Reach out to Dachser today for comprehensive solutions tailored to your needs.


    Dachser
    DACHSER South Africa provides intelligent logistics services, offering international air and sea freight, comprehensive road freight solutions, warehousing, customs clearance, and contract logistics.
