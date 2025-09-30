South Africa
    SMEs across sub-Saharan Africa invited to enter inaugural DHL Exporters of the Year Awards

    Global logistics company, DHL has announced the launch of its inaugural Exporters of the Year Awards for sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), which aim to recognise the achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the region.
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Image source: Freepik

    The DHL Exporter of the Year Awards are built on DHL’s wider commitment to SME growth through its GoTrade programme, where the company uses its network and global leadership to help entrepreneurs overcome barriers such as access to training, finance, logistics, as well as ICT.

    The awards are open to SMEs that are formally registered within their country across the SSA region. Eligible companies must have 25 or fewer full-time employees, actively trade goods and products cross-border for at least 12 months, sustainably operate their business and demonstrate compliance with international trade regulations.

    "We know that SMEs are the backbone of societies and the driving force behind sustainable economic growth. This is why we are excited to launch these awards under the banner of our DHL GoTrade programme, where we advocate for sustainable SME trade across markets and industries," said Hennie Heymans, DHL Express CEO: sub-Saharan Africa.

    "We aim to use these awards as a platform to celebrate our SMEs, promote the incredible work they do and use our voice to advocate for their sustainable participation in the global marketplace."

    Entry details

    DHL Exporters of the Year Awards will feature three distinct categories:

    • ESG Excellence Exporter Award: This award honours exporters who demonstrate exceptional commitment to sustainable environmental practices, ethical governance, and social responsibility in their operations.

    • Women Exporter of the Year Award: This category recognises women exporters who show exceptional leadership, innovation, and success in expanding their businesses into global markets.

    • Global Expansion Exporter Award: This category celebrates excellence in international trade expansion and recognises SMEs that have experienced significant growth as a result of their increased participation in global trade.

    Winners will receive a cash award of €4,000 (R81,106) per category. In addition, winners will be recognised at a special ceremony at DHL’s Innovation Centre in Dubai, where they will have the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and gain business insights from DHL's global experts and partners.

    "The Exporters of the Year Awards are our way of showcasing the important role that SMEs play in international trade because as SMEs grow, economies grow, and the lives of people in societies are improved. This is a clear reinforcement of DHL's commitment to Connect People and Improve Lives," said Heymans.

    Entries for the awards are open and will close on 30 October 2025.

    For further details or to enter, visit: DHL Exporters of the Year Awards 2025 - Africa edition.

    (€1 = R20,28)

