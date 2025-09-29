Bizcommunity announces theme for BizTrends2026

Like Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, rising from the foam, we announce the birth of BizTrends2026/Steer the Future - launching on an infinite sea of possibility - open and inviting your thought leadership, insights, predictions, sponsorships and contributions - towards steering business futures in our region.

For forecasters and futuristas the future is already here, with less than one business quarter away, Bizcommunity is delighted to officially launch BizTrends2026!

It goes without saying that AI and other factors are driving seismic shifts in business and society, prompting new kinds of leadership, management and organisational strategies at the speed of warp, especially in the B2B domain of work.

As the Renaissance ignited a human intellectual and artistic revolution 500 years ago, the Industrial Revolution mechanised industry, and the Digital Revolution allowed for the mass distribution of information in the 2000’s, the AI Revolution is once again bringing the potential to redefine human endeavour and creativity.

“Like the visionaries of the past, we must steer this revolution with wisdom, ensuring AI remains humanity-first” - World Economic Forum

Which is why we’ve chosen Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, one of the most iconic and enduring images of human creativity of the Renaissance, reincarnated in robotic form, as the motif for BizTrends2026 - as a symbol for the fusion of human and technological artistry. Not only that, the artist’s name even has BOT in it, a nod to our agentic collaborators in future creative endeavours.

"Botticelli's Birth of Venus. The artist’s name even has BOT in it.”

Having arrived at a point in human history where the full scope and celebration of human creative intelligence and achievement - from the ancestral dawns of time to the present - is accessible to all, what we choose to do with it will determine our collective futures.

Which is why we are privileged to be able to make our platforms available for the launch of BizTrends2026, your showcase for the very leaders, ideators and originators among us, who we are already seeing stepping up in every sector to steer business trends into the future.

“Bizcommunity’s multi-industry business-to-business focus across 19 sectors makes it the ideal platform for the driving and sharing of this landmark overview of AI and business trends.”

Like Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, we announce the birth of BizTrends2026/Steer the Future - launching on an infinite sea of possibility, open and inviting your thought leadership, insights, predications, sponsorships and contributions to steering business futures.

We are delighted to acknowledge RAPT Agency as BizTrends2026 Headline Sponsor and producers of RAPT BizTrendsTV channel for the second consecutive year. As we join hands with our human and bot companions of the future, we look forward to leading into another year of fruitful collaboration in trends with your organisation.

“Human-first AI: Our decisions today will impact AI tomorrow” - World Economic Forum

ASSOCIATE YOUR COMPANY WITH BIZTRENDS: Contributors and sponsors alike annually derive amazing exposure by association with BizTrends, aligning their business and brands with award-winning trend insights, empowering our audience of over 600,000 readers, from learner to leader, via over 200,000 page views, delivering amazing exposure on our B2B touchpoints and channels. Find out more about BizTrends2026 Sponsorship options.



