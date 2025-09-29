South Africa
Trends
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

2025 Trends | BizTrendsTV | View newsletter 1, View newsletter 2, Previous years 2024 1st newsletter, 2024 2nd newsletter | 2023 1st newsletter | 2023 2nd newsletter | 2022 1st newsletter | 2022 2nd newsletter | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Headline Sponsor


Digital, Marketing, Media


Advertising


Retail


ICT


Finance, Entrepreneurship


Jobs

More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account
Trends
sponsored by

Bizcommunity announces theme for BizTrends2026

Like Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, rising from the foam, we announce the birth of BizTrends2026/Steer the Future - launching on an infinite sea of possibility - open and inviting your thought leadership, insights, predictions, sponsorships and contributions - towards steering business futures in our region.
Issued by Bizcommunity.com
29 Sep 2025
29 Sep 2025
Bizcommunity announces theme for BizTrends2026

For forecasters and futuristas the future is already here, with less than one business quarter away, Bizcommunity is delighted to officially launch BizTrends2026!

It goes without saying that AI and other factors are driving seismic shifts in business and society, prompting new kinds of leadership, management and organisational strategies at the speed of warp, especially in the B2B domain of work.

As the Renaissance ignited a human intellectual and artistic revolution 500 years ago, the Industrial Revolution mechanised industry, and the Digital Revolution allowed for the mass distribution of information in the 2000’s, the AI Revolution is once again bringing the potential to redefine human endeavour and creativity.

“Like the visionaries of the past, we must steer this revolution with wisdom, ensuring AI remains humanity-first” - World Economic Forum

Which is why we’ve chosen Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, one of the most iconic and enduring images of human creativity of the Renaissance, reincarnated in robotic form, as the motif for BizTrends2026 - as a symbol for the fusion of human and technological artistry. Not only that, the artist’s name even has BOT in it, a nod to our agentic collaborators in future creative endeavours.

"Botticelli's Birth of Venus. The artist’s name even has BOT in it.”

Having arrived at a point in human history where the full scope and celebration of human creative intelligence and achievement - from the ancestral dawns of time to the present - is accessible to all, what we choose to do with it will determine our collective futures.

Which is why we are privileged to be able to make our platforms available for the launch of BizTrends2026, your showcase for the very leaders, ideators and originators among us, who we are already seeing stepping up in every sector to steer business trends into the future.

“Bizcommunity’s multi-industry business-to-business focus across 19 sectors makes it the ideal platform for the driving and sharing of this landmark overview of AI and business trends.”

Like Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, we announce the birth of BizTrends2026/Steer the Future - launching on an infinite sea of possibility, open and inviting your thought leadership, insights, predications, sponsorships and contributions to steering business futures.

We are delighted to acknowledge RAPT Agency as BizTrends2026 Headline Sponsor and producers of RAPT BizTrendsTV channel for the second consecutive year. As we join hands with our human and bot companions of the future, we look forward to leading into another year of fruitful collaboration in trends with your organisation.

“Human-first AI: Our decisions today will impact AI tomorrow” - World Economic Forum

ASSOCIATE YOUR COMPANY WITH BIZTRENDS: Contributors and sponsors alike annually derive amazing exposure by association with BizTrends, aligning their business and brands with award-winning trend insights, empowering our audience of over 600,000 readers, from learner to leader, via over 200,000 page views, delivering amazing exposure on our B2B touchpoints and channels. Find out more about BizTrends2026 Sponsorship options.

Share this article
NextOptions
Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
TopicsNext
Top stories
Marketing & Media
Expand
Retail
Expand
Finance
Expand
ICT
Expand
Construction & Engineering
Expand
HR & Management
Expand
Automotive
Expand

Latest jobs

Tips
Senior Digital Marketing ManagerSandtonAd Talent Africa17 Sep
Social Media ManagerSandtonAd Talent Africa15 Sep
More jobs
Entrepreneurship
Expand
Education
Expand
Agriculture
Expand
Logistics & Transport
Expand
Legal
Expand
ESG & Sustainability
Expand
Healthcare
Expand
Property
Expand
Tourism & Travel
Expand
Manufacturing
Expand
Energy & Mining
Expand
Lifestyle
Expand
Let's do Biz