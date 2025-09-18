South Africa
Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMATech Oasis SystemsKLAJNPRCapital LegacySAICAThe Noise FactoryIrvine PartnersOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    The MPC holds interest rate steady at 7% – a balancing act continues

    The MPC has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged, at 7%.
    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    18 Sep 2025
    18 Sep 2025
    Source: Reuters. South African Reserve Bank's Lesetja Kganyago.
    Source: Reuters. South African Reserve Bank's Lesetja Kganyago.

    Four members preferred to keep rates on hold, while two favoured a cut of 25 basis points.

    "Since September last year, we have reduced rates by 125 basis points, and we want to see how this is affecting the economy, how expectations evolve, and how inflation risks are resolved. The forecast has rates easing gradually as inflation returns to the bottom end of the 3-6% target range. The MPC emphasises that stabilising inflation at 3%, rather than 4.5%, implies a lower longer-term level for the policy rate," Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb)," Lesetja Kganyago said.

    "That said, the rate path from the Quarterly Projection Model remains a broad policy guide. As usual, our decisions will be taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis, with careful attention to the outlook, data outcomes, and the balance of risks to the forecast.

    "In our economic modeling, inflation expectations play an important role in shaping the transition to our 3% preference.

    Kganyago said inflation expectations are seen as crucial in guiding the economy toward the Sarb’s preferred 3% inflation target.

    "Given uncertainty about the behaviour of expectations, for this meeting we considered scenarios where expectations adjust more slowly than they do in our baseline. These scenarios treat expectations as more backward looking, with less attention paid to the Sarb’s communication," he said.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Construction Editor at Bizcommunity.
      TopicsNext
      Related
      Top stories
      Marketing & Media
      Expand
      Retail
      Expand
      Finance
      Expand
      ICT
      Expand
      ESG & Sustainability
      Expand
      Education
      Expand
      Entrepreneurship
      Expand
      Healthcare
      Expand
      Property
      Expand
      Construction & Engineering
      Expand
      HR & Management
      Expand
      Legal
      Expand
      Automotive
      Expand
      Tourism & Travel
      Expand
      Agriculture
      Expand
      Manufacturing
      Expand
      Energy & Mining
      Expand
      Logistics & Transport
      Expand
      Lifestyle
      Expand
      Let's do Biz