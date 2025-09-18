South Africa
Theatre
    Die Fledermaus lights up The Baxter with wit and glamour

    Opera, comedy, and couture collide this October as Opera UCT brings Johann Strauss II’s operetta Die Fledermaus to the Baxter Theatre, Cape Town. Timed to mark Strauss’s 200th birthday and World Opera Day, the production promises to be a stylish, tongue-in-cheek spectacle that redefines the operetta for a contemporary audience.
    18 Sep 2025
    18 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.webticket.co.za

    Directed by Christine Crouse, this staging fizzes with colour and humour while staying true to Strauss’s unforgettable score. From the sweeping waltzes to the iconic aria “Mein Herr Marquis” (the famed Laughing Song), audiences can expect a feast of music and theatre, including Act 2’s glittering party scene.

    Opera UCT is encouraging audiences to match the sparkle on stage by dressing up for the occasion. On Gala Night, Saturday 25 October, Cape Town’s opera lovers, fashionistas, and glitterati are invited to don their finest eveningwear, with masks strongly encouraged to amplify the night’s sense of mischief and mystery.

    For those unfamiliar with the genre, operetta is often described as opera’s lighter, cheekier cousin: brimming with comedy, dance, and a dash of satire. This makes Die Fledermaus an accessible choice for first-timers, while still delighting seasoned operagoers.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Costumes for the production come from celebrated designer Gavin Rajah, who has crafted bold silhouettes with a theatrical edge, weaving in a clever bat motif in homage to the operetta’s title (German for The Bat). The costumes are paired with Allegra Bernacchioni’s sleek, modern set design, giving the production a fresh and fashion-forward aesthetic.

    Jeremy Silver, head of Opera UCT and conductor for these performances, says: "Fledermaus is pure, fizzy fun - but it also requires exquisite vocal control, comic timing, and razor-sharp ensemble work. The cast has risen to the challenge in spectacular fashion, and we invite everyone to come and celebrate not just the music of Strauss, but the vibrant future of opera in South Africa."

    The 2025 staging features rising stars in dual casts, including Molly Dzangare, Setsoane Ntseki, Rosa van der Dussen, Nica Reinke, Carmen Traut, Siphosihle Letsoso, Amos Nomnabo and Sisa Mjekula.

    Funny man Alan Committie adds extra sparkle, wit and comedic absurdity as Frosch, the jailer in one of the key speaking roles in Act 3.

    Performance details:
    23–26 October 2025
    Baxter Theatre, Cape Town
    Tickets available via Webtickets
    Under-18s attend free – please book via Webtickets to secure seats.

