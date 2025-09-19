Red & Yellow expands globally with Uganda Digital Society partnership

Rather than a single, one-size-fits-all programme, Red & Yellow and UDS will guide professionals onto stackable, work-relevant paths so that new skills can be applied to live briefs and projects as they are learned. UDS will validate eligibility and help applicants select the most appropriate starting point, while Red & Yellow provides structured curricula, practitioner-led facilitation, and assignments that mirror day-to-day tasks. The intention is to nurture skills that make a difference in the workplace, rather than simply adding another line item to a CV.

“This partnership is a landmark achievement for the Uganda Digital Society and a national step toward practical digital empowerment,” says John Ssenkeezi, UDS President. “By joining forces with an internationally recognised institution like Red & Yellow, Ugandan professionals gain a clear route to the capabilities our economy needs, and delivered in ways that respect people’s time and the realities of their organisations.”

From Red & Yellow’s side, the emphasis is on project-based, industry-shaped education. “Our mission is to help people use creative methods to solve commercial problems,” says Andrew Alison, chief commercial officer at Red & Yellow. “This collaboration advances our global expansion while ensuring learning remains practical, applied and respectful of constraints, and where commercial logic and creative magic meet so teams can use it immediately.”

What this means for Uganda

Professionals and enterprise teams will gain guided access to programmes across marketing and communication, data and analytics, leadership and management, creative innovation, and applied AI. These are areas that underpin modern organisations and Uganda’s growing digital economy.

Short, concentrated modules (often two to three weeks) create quick wins such as clearer briefs, faster first drafts, better dashboards, while longer courses build depth where a role requires it. The shared principle is “fit-for-purpose sequencing” which leans into shaping the right skill at the right time, and applied on the job.

The benefit for the employer?

For employers, the partnership is designed to lift capability without disrupting delivery. Red & Yellow’s approach combines future-fit capabilities, expert-led learning, flexible delivery (online, blended or in-person), innovation with impact (curricula mapped to measurable outcomes), and empowering growth through clear, career-aligned pathways. Core strengths include globally recognised faculty, customised curricula aligned to business KPIs, and off-the-shelf pathways that can be deployed rapidly and scaled across teams.

And the rest of the world?

The Uganda agreement extends Red & Yellow’s international partner model and is open to associations, governments and enterprises worldwide looking for customised workforce solutions.

Priority sectors include banking and financial services, retail and FMCG, telecommunications, marketing and advertising, and transformation and B-BBEE advisory ecosystems. These areas are where skills uplift translates directly into performance, customer experience, compliance and growth.

Here, Red & Yellow can scope solutions ranging from targeted micro-credentials to multi-programme Enterprise Solutions, with delivery and reporting tailored to operational realities and leadership metrics.



