How teen-specific trade schools could end SA's artisan, unemployment crisis

South Africa has an urgent problem hiding in plain sight. Our economy requires around 30,000 newly qualified artisans each year to keep infrastructure, construction and industry running, yet the country consistently produces far fewer than that.

Employment and skills challenges

The Department of Higher Education and Training has acknowledged that this shortfall is one of the biggest barriers to delivering on the goals of the National Development Plan. Employers across mining, energy, construction and manufacturing regularly highlight the lack of skilled artisans as one of their greatest constraints. Without enough artisans, projects stall, infrastructure weakens and job creation slows.

At the same time, thousands of young South Africans between the ages of 15 and 19 are leaving or drifting through mainstream schooling with limited prospects. Many are labelled as struggling learners or find themselves in environments that do not suit their talents. For these young people, the existing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system is often difficult to access and not always designed with their needs in mind. The result is a generation at risk of joining the country’s already alarming youth unemployment figures.

These two challenges are deeply connected. On one side sits an economy in desperate need of skilled tradespeople. On the other side sits a group of young people searching for a pathway into meaningful work. Bringing them together through a different kind of schooling may be one of the most effective ways of closing the gap.

Trade schools for teenagers

A trade-focused school designed specifically for this younger age group offers a practical and age-appropriate environment that can change the trajectory of learners and help supply the skills the economy needs.

Instead of following the traditional college route, learners in these schools spend three months in a classroom phase where most of the training is practical rather than theoretical. This is followed by a 33-month apprenticeship with vetted employers, ensuring that what is learned is immediately applied in real workplaces. By the end of the programme, learners can graduate with an NQF Level 4 qualification and a Red Seal trade certificate, which places them among the country’s most employable artisans.

Because these schools cater only to teenagers, the learning environment is safer and more supportive than mixed-age colleges. Young people often find it easier to thrive when surrounded by peers in a similar stage of life.

Furthermore, life skills and personal development form part of the training, which means learners leave not only with technical knowledge but with a stronger sense of confidence and responsibility.

Managing apprenticeships

A critical feature of this model is the way apprenticeships are managed. Partnerships with industry mean placements are not left to chance.

Employers are involved from the beginning, and learners are supported through digital performance monitoring that provides real-time information on progress. This reduces the risk for companies, gives trainers better oversight, and ensures quality is consistent across different workplaces.

Future-proof careers

Beyond the structural benefits, these schools also help to shift how trades are perceived. For too long, becoming an artisan has been seen as a fallback option, yet the reality is very different.

Electricians, plumbers, welders and mechanics are not only in demand today, but their skills will also remain critical as South Africa expands its infrastructure and moves towards greener technologies.

In a world where many jobs face disruption from artificial intelligence and automation, trades remain among the most future-proof careers available. They are also entrepreneurial in nature, giving young people the possibility of running their own businesses in the future.

Kevin Buret, Head of Campus, NewGen Trade Schools

Increased access

Accessibility is another strength. Entry requirements are designed to be more open than many TVET colleges, making it possible for learners who may have struggled in academic subjects to pursue a recognised qualification.

Practical aptitude is valued alongside classroom achievement, creating opportunities for young people who might otherwise be excluded from the labour market.

Collaboration is key

The artisan shortfall will not resolve itself. It requires collaboration between educators, industry, policymakers and communities. Trade schools focused on young people are not the only solution, but they represent a pragmatic and scalable model that can help accelerate progress.

Government can support these schools through bursaries and policy recognition. Employers can expand partnerships to create more apprenticeship placements and benefit from the reduced risk that structured monitoring provides. Schools and parents can help to change the conversation by presenting trades not as a lesser option but as a respected and rewarding career path.

South Africa stands at a crossroads. Without enough artisans, the economy cannot grow at the pace it needs to. Without alternative pathways for our youth, the risk of unemployment and exclusion deepens.

By reimagining how we prepare young people for trades, and by building systems that take them from the classroom into the workplace with the right support, we can strengthen both our communities and our economy. The solution may not be hidden at all, but waiting in the workshop.