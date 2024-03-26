Education Skills Training
    Actom unveils upgraded training centre to boost skilled trade apprenticeships

    5 Nov 2024
    Actom, a manufacturer and supplier of electro-mechanical equipment in Sub-Saharan Africa, has opened a new training centre facility that offers a variety of apprenticeship programmes at its premises in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Kobus Swanepoel, technical training manager at Actom Training Centre, explains that relocating the 30-year-old training centre to its new and bigger premises will enable the training centre to leverage new equipment and training facilities for more apprentices per intake.

    “The training centre is accredited for training apprentices in eight different trades, namely mechanical fitter, fitter and turner, metal machinist, tool, jig and die maker, millwright, electrician, boilermaker and welder,” he says.

    Swanepoel adds that the new centre is currently in the process of obtaining its new accreditation from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

    The centre’s legacy certification expires in November 2024, and it is therefore obliged to apply for accreditation in line with the recently amended occupational qualifications.

    International recognition

    “The apprentice programmes we offer are completed over three years and consist of theoretical, practical and work-based training components. At the end of the training, apprentices must pass a trade test to obtain a Red Seal certificate allowing them to be recognised internationally as artisans,” states Swanepoel.

    He notes that while Actom Training Centre was never a trade test centre historically, the new venue and additional space will enable the training centre to now do trade testing internally and it is currently applying for accreditation for this function.

    “Currently, we take in 150 candidates per year. While we could accommodate more, we instead want to focus on delivering quality training to those enrolled,” he says.

    When Actom initially established the training centre, Swanepoel says that the idea behind it was to train artisans specifically for the company. However, about three years ago, Actom expanded this mandate to extend training to apprentices from other companies.

    New intake of apprentices

    This year, he says, Actom Training Centre received a grant from a Seta for 50 apprentices and they are also training 38 apprentices from other companies.

    These apprentices started their training programme on 1 June. Of this cohort of 120, 32 are from Actom divisions, 50 from Actom Training Centre and 38 from other companies.

    “By training apprentices for the wider industry, we are looking at the bigger picture. By using the training centre to develop skills for the industry, we are looking to make a difference in the unemployment crisis, which will ultimately benefit the broader economy.

    “We are planning to position our training centre as one of the best in the country,” says Swanepoel.

    “Actom has invested a considerable amount of money to ensure that we can produce quality apprentices that will ultimately help the industry.

    “There are so many unemployed people in South Africa, so there is a tremendous need for people to be trained especially in trade skills. I believe that we can make a huge difference in the industry and people's lives by giving them greater opportunities.”

