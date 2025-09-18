South Africa
    Innovation recognised: Richfield student mobile app shortlisted for top award

    Richfield’s commitment to innovation and student empowerment has earned recognition on a national stage. The institution’s mobile app for its students is a finalist in the Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency category in the 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards.
    Issued by Richfield
    18 Sep 2025
    This category celebrates apps that deliver extensive functionality, connect seamlessly to business data, and provide a meaningful, user-centric experience. Judging criteria include speed, usability, accessibility, and pioneering innovation in the field of app development.

    Ravika Sookraj, executive director: digital transformation at Richfield, says: “Being selected as a finalist for the WesBank New Generation Award is a proud moment for Richfield. This recognition affirms our commitment to innovation, student empowerment, and delivering a seamless digital experience that transforms education.”

    A digital companion for the modern student

    Richfield’s student mobile app was developed to enhance the academic journey for both its contact and distance learners, serving as a comprehensive digital companion from enrolment to graduation. With inclusivity, accessibility, and scalability at its core, the app simplifies the student experience by centralising key information, streamlining communication, and supporting academic success.

    Designed as a modular platform, the app supports constant evolution. It is tailored for the modern student – efficient, mobile, always-connected – and reinforces Richfield’s commitment to digital transformation in tertiary education.

    Additionally, the app continues to be enhanced, ensuring students are supported in all aspects of their student journey, with a substantial focus on personalised interactions so that students can continue to thrive, live and grow.

    Enhancing education through technology

    By creating a centralised, mobile-first platform, Richfield has made it easier for students to stay engaged and connected, while reducing administrative barriers. 6,000 students have already positively adopted this new mode of communication to manage their studies and daily campus life.

    The app demonstrates the institution’s broader vision: using technology to make education accessible, future-fit, and aligned with the expectations of today’s students.

    If you’re looking for a tertiary institution that prioritises accessibility for all students, visit Richfield’s website to learn more.

    mobile app, Richfield
    Richfield
    8 Premium Campuses Nationwide | Distance Learning Options | Industry-Aligned Degrees & Diplomas Equipping you with the skills you need for today's job market. Learn. Lead. Succeed.
    Let's do Biz